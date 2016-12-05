Starbucks Cups: Why So Much Controversy?

Ring in the Christmas cheer and holiday comfort. It’s time to “deck the halls” with Michael Buble’s Christmas album and some hot cocoa. Let’s not forget, the chaos of shopping, re-runs of Hallmark movies that warm our hearts and gathering with loved ones to share the holiday spirit. All the while possibly cover some controversial topics like politics, abortion, and, of course, the Starbucks coffee cup. Yes, out of every issue to get hung up on, the multi-billion-dollar company’s coffee cup steals the spotlight again and again.

To recap the 2015 “red cup” issue, it’s clear that people will find anything to complain about. In this case, it was Starbucks supposedly taking away the spirit of Christmas, because nothing says total hate like a solid color cup. Ridiculous. If that were really the case, why is it that my McDonald’s cups always white? Is the company profiling me? Is it trying to divide our people? Not likely. Do people no longer have a “chill” button? I’m assuming those involved in the uprising are the same individuals and internet trolls who go “balls to the wall” when someone says “Merry Christmas,” rather than “Happy Holidays.” They’re too sensitive.

Fast forward to 2016. America has just finished one of the tensest and divided times in history — the presidential election. Starbucks rolled out their new cup around the same week and throws everyone for a loop with their green cup. What do media trolls do? Go absolutely nuts because society runs in this constant loop. In the end, it doesn’t matter what the company presents. Even if it was a picture of puppies, someone out there would find something to point a finger at and call it animal cruelty.

However, this green cup had a distinct message to it. Unlike a typical holiday festivity vibe, it was designed with a single line with sketches of what look like people, supposedly resembling the coming together of our nation. The message was presented to address a negative movement that was going on in our country — a dividing and resentment of people who should be cooperative and respectful. Starbucks seems to have tried to appeal to the masses and spread a unifying spirit, only to face constant ridicule. The green cups were never the intended holiday design; people just assumed so. So go ahead, boycott Starbucks if you please. That’ll just mean more salted caramel mochas for me. I still plan to say “Merry Christmas” and drink my Starbucks. After all, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

