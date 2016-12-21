DIY Christmas Gift Ideas

It’s that time of year when college students suddenly realize how much they have procrastinated finding gifts for the special ones in their lives due to finals. Now that the panic is upon you, you need something fast – so why not make a few gifts yourself and save some money while you’re at it? Here are a few Christmas DIY videos for ideas to help make your gift-giving easier. Each video is categorized by DIY experience level so you can find one that best fits your abilities.

Super Easy DIYs



TheLineUp recently created four super easy Christmas gifts that’ll work for anyone from your best friend to your boyfriend, and shared it with the world in the form of 4 DIY Christmas Gifts. The video is charmingly minimalistic and shows the materials and steps to create the four gifts ideas, which are a sundae box, a set of chokers, a photo kit and a scrapbook full of photos. Chokers are particularly useful if you know someone obsessed with the trend, since nobody else will have thought of it and it will be clear that you’ve made something personalized just for them. As for the scrapbook, you can never go wrong with putting together a book full of fun memories that you’ve shared with someone.

Intermediate DIYs

British YouTuber Tanya Burr, known best for her beauty skills, created Cute DIY Christmas Gifts!, featuring cute gifts that are extremely simple. They’ll make for a great customized present for friends or family. She first describes how to make a homemade peppermint body scrub for those who love a little pampering time, the perfect gift for anyone just finishing a rough semester. Next, Burr brings out festive gingerbread star cookies. These would make a yummy gift for those who have a sweet tooth. Last, she shows how to make a simple hot chocolate kit that’ll work for anyone you’re struggling to find a present for – because who doesn’t like hot chocolate?

Another YouTuber is Bethany Mota, who may look familiar as she’s been gaining attention from her turn on Dancing with the Stars, as well as showcasing her own fashion line for Aeropostale. She made a video of 5 Holiday DIY Christmas Gifts you can make for anyone in your life. Most of these ideas are for a younger crowd, but there are a few you can switch up a bit to make them appeal to the more mature. She demonstrates how to create a marbled jewelry box, an iPhone projector, an eye print pillow, a graphic patch hat and a holographic clutch. If you know someone who loves customizing their home decor, the eye print pillow is a great idea for them; or you could make them a hat with graphics that remind you of them.

Pro DIYs

Still struggling to find gifts for the guys in your life? Tess Christine made a video called DIY Gift Ideas for HIM l Dad, Brother or Boyfriend! Her examples are a bit crafty for the average person, so you’ll need a bit of skill to pull them off. But the cost savings may be worth it. First she gives a descriptive tutorial on how to create a necktie zip pouch. Then she shows how you can make a leather luggage tag, photo bookmark or mustache mug. Think of the guys in your life to determine which would work best for each of them.

As you can see, these DIYs will hopefully help you save money as well as give you simple ideas for the gift-giving season.



SHARE