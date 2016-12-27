10 Utah Stats to Know Before Foster Farms Bowl Game

The Utah Utes are taking on the Indiana Hoosiers in the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday Dec. 28. Here are 10 stats to know before the game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. PT.

30.2 — Utah averaged 30.2 points per game in the 2016 regular season while its opponents averaged 23.9

148.1 — In eight games this season, Joe Williams has averaged 148.1 yards per game. The amount of yards increased following his brief retirement following his not so stellar performance against BYU in the second game of the season. Since returning to the team, Williams has shouldered much of the offensive workload, and against UCLA he set the school record for most rushing yards in a single game with 332 yards.

53.4 — Troy Williams had a 53.4 percent completion rate in his first year at a Ute. The junior was 196-of-367 passing on the season while throwing for 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

50 — The Utah offense had a 50 percent success rate of scoring a touchdown once it made its way into the red zone. The Utes were 25-of-50 when it came to scoring within 25 yards of the endzone, and it is something they are hoping to improve on in the bowl game.

40 — Sack Lake City made a reemergence this season as the Utes recorded 40 sacks over the course of the regular season. Hunter Dimick was at the forefront of this charge as the senior recorded 14.5 sacks.

17 — The defense recorded 17 interceptions this season, and seven of those were a result of defensive backs Chase Hansen, who had three picks, and Marcus Williams, who recorded four interceptions. Head coach Kyle Whittingham would call these two the best pair of backs in the country.

684 — Tim Patrick led the receiving corps with 684 yards on 43 catches, and as Whittingham mentioned all season long, whenever Patrick is on the field, he is the “go-to guy.”

99 — In a year where the specials team has not really been too special, Cory Butler-Byrd gave the Utes a spark when he returned UCLA’s opening kickoff 99 yards to give the Utes a quick 7-0 lead of the Bruins.

12 — That’s how many fourth downs Utah converted this season on 21 attempts. The Utes opted to go for fourth-and-short more often than it has in years past, and Whittingham has faith in his players to get the job done.

9 — The team is looking for its ninth win of the season in Santa Clara, Calif. to close out the 206 season.

