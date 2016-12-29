BREAKING: One confirmed dead in Research Park shooting, another in Grave Condition

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at the University of Utah around 5 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 29.

The incident occurred in the ARUP Laboratories parking lot at 500 S. Chipeta Way.

One woman is confirmed dead and a second male is in grave condition. Police indicated that the male shot the woman before turning the gun on himself. Investigators are not sure what their relationship was.

The ARUP building underwent a lockdown after the shooting, which has now ended.

Police Chief Dale Brophy said there is no continuing threat.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

k.buda@dailyutahchronicle.com