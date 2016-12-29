Letter to the Editor: Bears Ears National Monument

Dear Editor,

I am a born and raised Utahan, and a student at the University of Utah majoring in Environmental Sustainability. I am writing this letter to extend a warm thank you on behalf of me and the residents of Utah to President Barrack Obama concerning the Bears Ears National Monument. The decision to designate Bears Ears a national monument sets yet another precedent for the great value of the Antiquities Act of 1906, and provides a clear belief that culture and historical value still has a place in this world.

The decision to make Bears Ears a national monument is a big deal to me, and has been a long time event that I am happy to see come to a close. After two long years of debate and our politician’s inability to come to terms on a solid land bill, I am very pleased with the speed and transparency of his action.

I don’t want the fact that this decision has been overwhelmingly beneficial to Utah to go overlooked. President Obama’s decision to make Bears Ears a national monument has done a great justice for the preservation of not just Utah land, but the preservation of the history and the culture that Bears Ears has to offer, and that, I think, is most precious.

Sincerely,

Robert J. Anderson

Categories
Letters to the Editor
Tagged
Bears EarsNational Monument

There are no comments

Add yours

Jetpack plugin with Stats module needs to be enabled.
Jetpack plugin with Stats module needs to be enabled.
Jetpack plugin with Stats module needs to be enabled.
Jetpack plugin with Stats module needs to be enabled.
Back to Top