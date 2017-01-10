Great debate: Should Rice-Eccles Expansion?

If You Build it, They Will Come

Blake Marshall

Football season has ended, the bowls have all been played and we have a new national champion. For the Utes, the focus now turns to winning the recruiting battle and looking ahead to the 2017 season.

Generally, the offseason is the time when projects are announced around the athletic department. Room, meet elephant. The elephant I am referring to is the fact that Utah has the second smallest stadium in the Pac-12. The stadium seats a quaint 45,017 people, beating out Washington State’s Martin Stadium by roughly 10,000 seats. Compare this with USC’s Coliseum at 93,607 or the Rose Bowl at 92,542 people. Am I saying that Rice-Eccles needs to seat 100,000 people? Absolutely not. What I am saying is that some expansion is definitely in order as the program continues to gain traction in the national picture.

It pains me to see that while we finish another season nationally ranked, BYU has LaVell Edwards Stadium that seats 63,725. In a recent statement, athletic director Chris Hill said that he didn’t want to “lose sell-outs” because the stadium has expanded. I understand Hill’s concerns, seeing that the Cougars have a hard time filling their arena week-in and week-out, but the Utes rarely play an FCS team on a Thursday night at 9 p.m. With the schedule Utah plays, adding 12-15,000 seats would be no problem. I’m sure those who are stuck with standing-room-only would be extremely grateful for a place to sit between quarters.

We like to claim the MUSS as the best student section in college football. I hate to break it to you Ute fans, but 6,000 students is nothing. In 2014, Texas A&M set an NCAA record for student attendance with 39,800 students. Their student section could nearly fill Rice Eccles Stadium. Penn State, ranked the No. 1 student section by ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, boasts 21,000 students who sold out the section in six minutes. In order for the MUSS to be truly great, the stadium has to grow. Utah has 32,061 students, meaning about 20 percent of the student population is able to join the MUSS.

On all of the forums that I browse, blogs I follow and Facebook fan groups I’m a part of, there are fans week-in and week-out begging for tickets. Every story you can imagine comes up. From parents coming into town to long lost friends to servicemen and women coming home from deployment wanting tickets. These people either don’t get their wish or they are forced to spend $120 plus per ticket in order to attend the game.

Is Hill really concerned about the stadium not selling out? Or is this about keeping ticket prices high? The stadium is packed every week and the standing room is three to four people deep at the top of the stadium. People are willing to pay a small fortune for tickets and we don’t think we could sell out the stadium? Keeping the stadium small keeps demand high and keeps tickets a hot item.

If I were the athletic director, I would expand the stadium, even if it were only by 10,000 seats or so. I would fill in the south end-zone with seats and, to create an original feel, I would put seats at the top of the Fieldhouse, like at Wrigley Field. This would add to the MUSS, give those fans who are looking for last minute miracles a chance and fill the small remainder up with a few visiting fans. We pay coaches and build facilities to match the top one-third of the Pac-12 and I think it’s time our stadium reflects where our goals align.

