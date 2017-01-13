Taylor Mac’s ’24-Decade History of Popular Music’ Condensed

The world renowned drag artist, Taylor Mac, has made his mark as a New York City based playwright, actor and singer among other titles. Originally from Stockton, Calif., Mac is a theatre aficionado, activist and outsider advocate.

With 17 critically acclaimed plays already under his belt, Mac has taken to the stage in theatres around the world and across the country; bringing a sort of unconventional glamour and rebellion to his fabulous performances. His acts are an homage to gender-bending vaudeville artists of the 1970s, exposing audiences to the wide gender possibilities that exist in theatre.

This time Mac is bringing his internationally award winning show called “A 24-Decade History of Popular Music” to Kingsbury Hall on Saturday, Jan. 14. The act was five years in the making and in its original form is an astonishing 24 hours of nonstop popular music from 1776 to 2016, consisting of 246 songs in total. The performance at Kingsbury Hall will be condensed into a survey of popular music from 1946 – 1976, spanning the Civil Rights Movement to the Stonewall Riots.

Taylor Mac’s performance is presented in partnership with the Office of Equity and Diversity and will initiate Martin Luther King Jr. Week at the U.

“A 24-Decade History of Popular Music: 1946 – 1976” will be showing at Kingsbury Hall on Jan. 14 at 7:30 pm. U student tickets are $5 with a U ID and U staff/faculty save 10% with their U ID. See further ticket information here.

