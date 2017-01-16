Milton Bennion Hall to be Demolished to Make Way for Another Business Building

Milton Bennion Hall (MBH) has been home to the College of Education since 1960, and this year they are saying goodbye. The building is being demolished to make room for the expanding David Eccles School of Business.

The building was named after Milton Bennion, a former Dean of the College of Education and former Vice President of the U. Bennion was known for his interest in social and personal ethics, character education and his Socratic teaching style.

Many students and alumni spent a significant amount of time in MBH while obtaining their college educations. From the halls to the bathrooms, MBH holds many memories within its walls.

“I remember spending time there working on my teaching credentials,” said former education student Jamie Chinn. “The MBH is a building that reminds you of the 1950s décor, so I don’t think many will miss its aesthetic.”

The College of Education moved to the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Arts and Education Complex in 2013, but students of education continued to take classes in MBH.

“[At MBH] I discovered new ways of teaching that gave me excitement about education and teaching. I’ve enjoyed continuing my education there throughout the years,” Chinn said. “Both my mom and I took classes in the MBH and so a little piece of Utah history is going by the wayside.”

The College of Education will continue to be housed in the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Arts and Education Complex. Students of education past and present have bittersweet feelings about the change.

“In part, I am happy to see that there was an upgrade, but it does send the message that the school of business is more important than the school of education,” said former education student Xavier Lara. “I recognize that the college of education has received a newer building before the removal of the MBH, but it also has to be shared.”

Regardless of the change, helping students succeed and reach their goals remains the college’s top priority. Soon, students of the College of Education will have memories elsewhere.

c.robles@dailyutahchronicle.com