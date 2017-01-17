Rowe Finds Support in Her Team

Looking back on her years here on the Utah gymnastics team, senior Baely Rowe can only say how amazing her time here has been. Each year, the team is different, but this year, Rowe notes that the different personalities are what sets this team apart from any other team. Rowe’s team always say they are a family, and that hasn’t changed one bit in the four years she has been a Red Rock, which is what she really loves about the team and the program.

Being the only senior on the team this season, one would think that there would be added pressure on Rowe to lead the team. Though that may be the case for Rowe, she also has more support than ever going into her senior year.

“The junior class has really helped me, the sophomores coming up have helped me and the coaches have also really helped me,” Rowe said. “I have that support staff that really does a good job of not only supporting me, but supporting the girls to push their way up to being leaders as well.”

According to co-head coach Megan Marsden, they have tried to ward off any added pressure as best they can, but any pressure that is there is pressure Rowe would be putting on herself by continuing to be a dynamic force on the team.

For Rowe, it is important for her to push for all-around status and helping the team on every event. As with any senior that comes through, sometimes there is a push to have a fairytale ending. However, Marsden just wants the seniors to take it one day at a time and not have a lot of outcome expectation that could pose trouble.

“With Baely, we will continue to remind her to enjoy her team and enjoy each of her days with us, because they are numbered now and not have so many expectations,” Marsden said.

To help out with the leadership role in her senior year, Rowe and junior Maddy Stover were elected team co-captains. With her leading role, Rowe hopes to lead her team by both example and teaching the younger ones what it is to be a Utah gymnast, what to expect in each practice, and to help them throughout their time.

Rowe also hopes to help the new girls get used to everything, get used to experience, get used to the coaches and get used to every single day coming to practice and trying to be consistent. And in addition to that, Rowe wants to make sure to leave a legacy behind.

“I want to be known [as] the girl that worked really hard to get to where she is now,” Rowe said.

But according to Marsden, Rowe’s best show of leadership has yet to come. Though she is already showing great leadership, Marsden thinks that Rowe is the one, on the competitive floor, that sets the standard. Marsden adds that when Rowe is on the competitive floor, she shows her best self and her best gymnastics, and she feels like her leadership days are still to come this year with this team.

“I just want be able to lead the team that has trusted me to lead,” Rowe said. “I just want to enjoy the moment and enjoy every single day I have left with these girls, the team and the program.”

Though her time as a Red Rock will come to an end after this season, it won’t be the last time the team will see her. Rowe is planning on staying at the U for one more year to finish up some school, and she hopes to help out the team while she continues with school.

“I still have one more year of school so I’m just going to finish that out and maybe help out the team next year,” Rowe said. “I’m just really excited about what’s to come.”

