Not Hitting the Panic Button

Although the Runnin’ Utes suffered a tough one point loss to the UCLA Bruins this past Saturday (83-82), the team has had some time to reflect on its play. While the players are still upset about the loss, they do not think they played as poorly as they initially thought after the game.

After watching film, head coach Larry Krystkowiak is more proud of his team’s ability to hang in there with one of the top teams in the country. At the same time, he acknowledges that the loss could have been a win — if the Utes stuck to their original game plan of never leaving UCLA’s Lonzo Ball alone.

It’s a process, however, and the Utes will find better ways to limit mistakes so that they end up one point on top rather than one point behind.

“I’m a lot more at ease talking about going toe-to-toe with them rather than I was Saturday afternoon when it didn’t feel that way,” Krystkowiak said. “But it’s not time to get carried away. It’s not time to jump ship or rewrite anything. In each game you have there are positives and negatives and teaching points. We hadn’t been hit with the pass out for a three in a long time.”

The team came away with plenty of things to learn. Now that the loss is in the past, it is just that — the past. The Utes are focusing their efforts on this week’s slate of games against a couple of Washington based schools.

Long road trip in Washington

Utah is gearing up to face Washington State on Wednesday night, and they will have an extra day off to prepare for the Washington Huskies on Saturday. With that additional day off — the past two weeks the Utes have faced quick turnarounds with a Thursday night game and then a Saturday afternoon game — the Utes will be catching up on schoolwork and participating in bonding activities.

As always though, it’s a business trip, so Utah is readying itself for a tough couple of games. Krystkowiak is expecting each of his players to come prepared, regardless of what they do ahead of the game.

“It’s not going to be an easy trip,” Krystkowiak said. “The grave reality is if keeping my guys motivated for conference play is part of my job description, then we’ve got the wrong group of guys.”

Daniels Finding his Groove

Devon Daniels is in his first year at Utah and he is already making a name for himself.

Although some freshmen are shy to take the spotlight, it doesn’t seem to phase Daniels, as he looks poised more often than not when he takes the court. He often scores in the double digits for the Utes and isn’t afraid to guard some of the nation’s most elite players.

Krystkowiak needs him to sharpen up on a few things offensively, but defensively, he has been doing a fair job of pulling his weight for the team.

“We’re not big on patting each other on the back, but the thing that makes Devon special, and something a lot of young people need to realize, is that if you play really hard and your focus is on defense, you can find time as a freshman playing college basketball,” Krystkowiak said.

