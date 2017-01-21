Runnin’ Utes Dominate Washington 94-72

Utah had yet another dominating performance on the road. The Runnin’ Utes outlasted the Washington Huskies 94-72 on the road in Seattle. This marked the fifth game in a row where the Utes scored 80 or more points.

Washington made the game interesting in the second half when it climbed within eight points of Utah, however, the Huskies struggled to make it any closer than that, and the Utes never let off the gas.

Head coach Larry Krystkowiak thinks his team came ready to play, despite not having big man David Collette.

“We were pretty darn efficient,” Krystkowiak said. “You’re on the road, a little adversity with the injury, and I’m really proud of our guys.”

Utah finished shooting 60 percent from the floor, 58.3 percent from three-point range, and three players finished the game with more than 20 points. Lorenzo Bonam and Devon Daniels each finished with 24 points, and Kyle Kuzma finished with another double-double, 22 points and 15 rebounds. Utah was just 9-of-16 from the free throw line.

Washington scored the first bucket of the game, but a basket from Kuzma and Daniels put the Utes up by two points. Utah increased its lead to four points, but Washington was quick to make it a one point game after making a three-pointer. Just over four minutes into the game, the score was tied at 10.

Utah added a couple of points, but another Washington three-pointer gave the Huskies a one point lead. However, Utah rallied off a 10-0 run to go up 22-13.

About 11 minutes into the action, the Utes had a double digit lead, 28-17, over the home team. Kuzma helped Utah extend its lead to 13 points, and Utah had a steady handle on the game.

With about seven minutes to play in the first half, Sedrick Barefield drained a three, and Utah led 37-22. As the first half started to wind down, the Huskies had a hard time keeping up with the Utes. By the time the buzzer for the end of the first half went off, Utah led 53-40 after UW’s Markelle Fultz knocked down a three at the buzzer.

Daniels nailed a three-pointer to open up the second half, and Utah continued to build on its lead. Following a pair of free throws from Barefield, Utah led 58-40. UW then went on a 7-0 run to make it an 11 point game.

After a few back and forth possessions, Utah went back up by 15 points. A couple of Washington three-pointers later, Washington made it a nine point game, 65-56.

Daniels went to work, and he attacked the basket regularly to distance the Utes from the Huskies. However, Washington kept at it, and Fultz drained another three-pointer about midway through the second half to make it an eight point game, 71-63.

Washington went into a five minute scoring drought as Utah went on a 10-0 run to go up by 18 points, 81-63.

UW hit a pair of three pointers to end its scoring drought, but it was too late to make a dramatic impact in the game. Utah went on to win the game by 22 points.

Next up, the Utes will return home to play No. 11 Oregon on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.

