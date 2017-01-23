Nordic Valley Ski Resort: Enjoying the Little Things

A blue bird day: the exact definition of prime skiing conditions. With a clear blue sky, fresh air and crisp snow, the best part of all about Nordic Valley Ski Resort on Wednesday, Jan. 18 was the presence of an entire mountain traversed with routes begging to be explored.

Tucked into the beautiful snow covered mountains of Eden, Utah Nordic Valley is a nature lover’s paradise. The small size of this resort, located at 3567 Nordic Valley Way, allows for an absence of long lift lines and plenty of room on the slopes to take wide sweeping turns without running into anyone. You could also advance to the terrain park for the added challenge of riding the rails, rollers, kickers and box features.

There are arguably few feelings that rival the euphoria that a blue bird day induces. Wind whipping through your hair and carefully bundled face, legs and hips turning with each curve and your body responding to the snow and skid of the mountain. Skiing is unequivocally addicting and exhilarating.

These optimum conditions were in plentiful supply at the resort, formerly known as Wolf Mountain.

Missing the corporate business franchise attitude of your typical high end ski resort, exceptionally present in the Salt Lake region. Nordic Valley feels almost like coming home to a hot chocolate-fueled family ranch, complete with pleasant young staff and cozy yurts to warm yourself in. It is thus a fantastic place to begin due to lower crowds, and longer and flatter terrain. It also provides a decent experience for the more advanced to try their hand at the few black diamonds scattered on the face of the single mountain.

For beginners, The Nordic Valley Ski Academy provides lessons at affordable rates to after school children, groups and private one-on-ones. Lessons are provided at affordable rates with group lessons at $39 for two hours and private lessons at $79 for one hour. The “magic carpet ride,” a small moving sidewalk of sorts, allows beginners to practice on hills small enough for their skill before they’re ready to take on the bigger slops. Ski instructors here also teach the basics of handling equipment to prevent injury and maintain control.

Equipment rentals and an accessories shop are located downstairs in the main lodge. Adult rentals are $28 per day for skis and $32 per day for snowboards with discounts for half days and nights. The upper level offers a great view of the slopes where you can sip a hot chocolate — of the highest caliber — and get a hot and yummy bite to eat before shredding down the mountain.

There is a minor tradeoff for a cozier and quieter resort. The reduced number of routes compared to a larger resort is slightly dejecting here at Nordic Valley, though not enough to deter all interested skiers. There is a fair amount of diversity and varying degrees of difficulty within said routes and the park terrain is a surprising bonus.

Ski lift passes are $45 per day and a special deal for college students makes the season pass $330 with food and beverage discounts included. Some hour and price information is as follows. For more information please visit nordicvalley.com.

Regular Day Lift Tickets

Weekdays

Hours Adult Child Half Day: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM $30 $22 Full Day: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM $45 $30 Nights: 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM $30 $22

Weekends and Holidays*

Hours Adult Child Half Day: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM $35 $27 Full Day: 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM $50 $35 Nights: 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM $35 $27

*Sundays hours end at 4:00 PM.

*Holiday Dates: December 19 – January 2, January 16 and February 20.

c.koldewyn@dailyutahchronicle.com

l.gutierrez@dailyutahchronicle.com

l.randall@dailyutahchronicle.com