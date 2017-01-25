From Screen to Life: ‘Game of Thrones’ Live Concert

Given enough episodes, any avid fan of the hit HBO television series “Game of Thrones” will tell you that they find themselves whistling the tune of the opening theme hours after having turned off the show. The series is known for its elaborate, memorable score — making it perfect for the recently-announced immersive orchestral performance of it, stopping in Salt Lake City’s Maverik Center on March 21.

“I wanted to make it a journey,” said Ramin Djawadi, Grammy- and Emmy-nominated composer for “Game of Thrones,” on the process of composing for the series. He elaborated his point in a press release, saying, “The show has so many locations and a sense of adventure. I aim for the music to reflect that.”

His mesmerizing scores deliver on that promise in the show, and his “Game of Thrones” Live Concert Experience claims to do the same. Changing set designs and immersive technical effects aim to guide the viewer through as authentic a trip of the “Seven Kingdoms” as possible, involving video walls delivering stunning visuals, plenty of speakers for prime listening and even 12 barrels of liquid wildfire as added visual decadence.

What is perhaps most intrinsic in this traveling show is the presence of Djawadi himself. Accompanying him will be a large live orchestra and choir.

For those worried that only listening to the music might get old, never fear: live performances are created to entertain as well. Given that there are seven stage plans to adequately represent George R. R. Martin’s “Seven Kingdoms,” it is only fitting that seven battle sequences accompany these alterations in set design.

This has become a passion project for the series’ composer. Djawadi himself will be playing several of the pieces, one in particular really pushing the envelope as far as creativity and technical prowess are concerned. This piece involves “white walkers,” who slowly appear on screens overhead, while a single light focuses itself on Djawadi as he plays a unique instrument, the glass harmonica. The room is then artificially cooled as the screens descend to divide the theater in half, “The Wall” then dominating the middle screens as Djawadi returns to his podium.

Creativity and performance merge in scenes like this to truly provide an immersive experience. Any fan of the show would be sorely disappointed to miss such an opportunity to see such an excellent score be quite literally brought to life.

Tickets are on sale now at www.livenation.com. The show will be making its first stop in Denver on Sunday, March 19 followed by a performance in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25.

d.theriault@dailyutahchronicle.com

@daanielsonn