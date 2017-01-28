Red Rocks Win First Pac-12 Meet

In their first Pac-12 meet of the season, the Red Rocks traveled to Seattle to take on No. 19 Washington. Even though Utah’s freshman Kim Tessen suffered a lower leg injury during warm-ups and couldn’t compete with the team, the Red Rocks walked away with their fourth win of the season after defeating their Pac-12 opponent 197.15-196.25.

“I am very proud of the kids today,” said co-head coach Tom Farden. “They were strong and confident. It was a good meet, and as a coach I feel really good about it. It was on the road, and it was a tough environment so I’m pleased.”

In all-around, freshman MyKayla Skinner took the victory once again — her fourth in a row. Scoring a total of 39.575, Skinner beat out senior Baely Rowe by .075.

“[Skinner] was fantastic,” Farden said. “[She] was nice and steady out there all day long. Best beam routine of her career. The routine was just beautiful.”

In the first rotation Washington started off on vault, and Utah took on the bars. Senior Baely Rowe dominated the event, as she finished with a 9.925. Junior Tiffani Lewis finished with a 9.9.

Going into the second rotation, the Red Rocks led by .45 with a running score of 49.375 as they headed over to the vault. Lewis and Skinner extended the team’s lead after tying for first, scoring 9.875, finishing the rotation with a .65 lead over their opponent.

With Utah on floor, the Red Rocks had some solid routines that helped them keep the lead over Washington, despite a good run on the beam from the Huskies. Skinner was the victor on floor in this rotation, hitting a 9.925. Rowe followed with a 9.9 and sophomore MaKenna Merrell finished with a 9.85 as the Utes held a solid .675 over their opponent.

In the last rotation, Skinner had another solid performance, and she finished with another 9.925. Rowe and junior Kari Lee followed with strong performances as well, scoring a 9.9. In the end, the Utes finished on top with a final score of 197.15.

“I thought we did pretty [well],” Skinner said. “We went out there as a solid team and we did our thing. I just went out there confident and and ready to get the job done for the team.”

Up next, the Red Rocks will come back home to compete against Cal on Saturday, Feb. 4 in the Huntsman Center.

“[Cal] is doing a great job,” Farden said. “They are a surging team and we are anxious to compete against them next week in the Huntsman. We know how competitive this meet this weekend is.”

The meet is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. MT.

e.white@dailyutahchronicle.com

@emileewhiteee