Arts and Entertainment Events Calendar: Jan. 30 — Feb.5

Art as a vehicle for social commentary and change is what the internationally recognized Globalocation exhibit is all about. The University of Utah’s Marriott Library will host the 20th anniversary of the Artnauts Artist Collective, which is comprised of work by artists from around the world, starting Jan. 20.

Dr. George Rivera, Professor of Art at the University of Colorado, founded the Artnauts in 1996. It is the product of the 1960s art movement that made social justice and ecological art accessible to the public.

The Globalocation exhibit is free. and will take place in levels 1-3 of the Marriott Library from until March 3.

BOOK COLLECTOR’S EVENING

As part of its Book Collector’s Evening event, the Marriott Library is bringing “Washington Post’s” book columnist Dr. Michael Dirda for dinner and a silent auction. He will be discussing his latest book, “Browsings: A Year of Reading, Collecting, and Living with Books.”

Dr. Dirda is a Pulitzer Prize winning author and recipient of the Edgar Allen Poe Award, presented by the Mystery Writers of America. His previous publications include “An Open Book: Coming of Age in the Heartland” and “On Conan Doyle: Or, The Whole Art of Storytelling.”

The University of Utah’s Marriott Library is sponsoring the Book Collector’s Evening at the Alta Club on Feb. 15 at 6:00 p.m. The event is $50 and requires an RSVP sent to judy.jarrow@utah.edu by Feb. 10.

LASSONDE INSTITUTE ARTS ENTREPRENEUR

The Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute is one of the highest ranked and most cutting-edge programs in the nation. Lassonde Studios, the newest edition to the University of Utah campus is, and an offshoot of the Institute, holds several recurring workshops each month. They vary from seed grant workshops to hot chocolate mixers and other networking opportunities.

Arts Entrepreneur workshops are specifically for creative students who want the chance to participate in Q&A sessions with innovative professionals and learn new tangible skills. This week’s workshops include an Art in Action meeting Feb. 2, 4 p.m. and a Bob Ross Paint Night Feb. 3, 7 p.m.. Both events will be held in the Lassonde Studios.

MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS

Power of Poison

NHMU

Oct. 15-Apr. 16, 2017, museum hours

Live museum theater at the NHMU

various times, until April 15.

Dino Fest

NHMU

Jan. 28 and Jan 29. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ARTLandish: “There’s No Place Like Time”

UMFA

Jan. 31, 7-9 p.m..

FILM

Sundance Film Festival,

Jan. 19-Jan. 29,

Park City

DANCE

SoD: Utah Ballet performance

Feb. 2, 5:30 p.m.; Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 4, 2: 00 & 7:30 p.m. @ MCD

MUSIC

Fridays with Faculty

Jan. 27, 12 p.m.

Dumke Music Hall.

Piano Area concert

Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. at Libby Gardner Music Hall.

SoM: Guest Artist Recital, Asaf Zohar, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. DRH

THEATER

Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company: “Winter Season”

Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 4, 2:00 @ Capitol Theatre

“Dogfight”

Feb. 3 – Feb 19

Babcock Theatre, more information at theatre.utah.edu.

LECTURES

WiP Lecture: Jessica Houf, “Blender, Strainer, Enema, Conflict”

Jan. 31, noon @ CTIHB 143

MISC.

Marriot Library: The Birth of a Statue collection

Feb. 3-Mar. 5 on level 1 (2/4)