Run the Jewels Bring Fan Appreciation to The Complex

One of the most defiant voices in hip-hop, Run the Jewels, is set to perform at Salt Lake City’s The Complex on Feb. 10. The duo, made up of MC’s EI-P and Killer Mike, decided to surprise fans and drop their highly anticipated third album “Run the Jewels 3” on Christmas day, only increasing the hype surrounding their Run the World Tour that this performance is a part of.

Released as a free download on their website, this latest record has been met enthusiastically by both fans and critics alike. Peaking at number 13 on the US billboard 200, “RTJ3” has proven to be the group’s most popular release to date. Success among listeners hasn’t been the album’s only accolade; Pitchfork magazine deemed it worthy of their “best new music” distinction, explaining that “‘RTJ3’ is essentially the Run the Jewels manifesto, an outpouring of rage and defiance that never loses sight of the objectives: rallying the troops, holding all accountable, and toppling oppression.”

For those who may not be too familiar with these rap non-conformists, they are known for writing, producing and releasing their content on their own terms. All the group’s projects have been produced by EI-P and subsequently released independently by Run The Jewels INC. Fans come first, and this way of putting out music–free and easily accessible–has formed a devout and impassioned following. Not only are their “4XLP” vinyl releases of their latest full-length album sold-out, but tickets are also going fast for their shows, with venues selling out left and right both in the US and internationally.

When asked why they decided to put out “RTJ3” on such an unusual date, the duo explained on their Facebook page that there didn’t seem to be anything holding them back. Additionally, the early release functioned as a thank-you to their fan base.

“We couldn’t help ourselves,” they said. “It just feels right. After a crazy f****ng year and with a full tour about to set off we asked ourselves what we were waiting for… and we just couldn’t come up with a great answer. You’ve been with us since we started this thing and its made such a huge difference in our lives to have your energy and love. Thank you. So as a gift to all of you who have allowed us to continue to do what we love: RTJ3.”

These touring veterans have developed and perfected their unique dynamic; their back-and-forth delivery has been boiled down to a science which results in albums of dizzying, hard hitting hip-hop. This rare chemistry performed live is consequently a must-see. This could very well be one of SLC’s best rap shows of 2017. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. on Feb. 10 at The Complex. EI-P and Killer Mike will be accompanied by artists The Gaslamp Killer, Gangsta Boo, Nick Hook and Cuz.

Tickets are selling out quickly, so anyone who likes their rap raucous and thought-provoking should definitely grab a pair before it’s too late. You can buy your tickets online at the following address:

https://www.showclix.com/event/run-the-jewels

Finally, if you aren’t a fan already, take the opportunity to stream or download any of their albums free of charge off their website below:

Image of EI-P and Killer Mike courtesy of photographer Timothy Saccenti.

