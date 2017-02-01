Utah Football Signing Day 2017

Wednesday Feb. 1 marks National Letter of Intent Day, and the University of Utah football team will be adding some new faces to its roster — some expected and maybe some surprises.

This list will be updated throughout the day as more players commit to the U, and there will be final story posted by the end of the night.

Jordan Agasiva, Offensive Lineman, Pima Community College

Utah tends to look to junior college for some raw talent, as it did when it signed Garrett Boles last season, and Agasiva looks to follow in Boles footsteps at the same position. The 6-foot-4-inch, 345 lb offensive lineman will look to make an immediate impact with some players leaving the program.

Corrion Ballard, Safety, Blinn College

Another JuCo transfer, the Utah Utes are receiving Ballard from Blinn College, and he’ll look to fill in the shoes of Dominque Hatfield. The 6-foot-3-inch junior from Texas was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in conference play this past season as he recorded 41 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions.

Tyquez Hampton, Wide Reciever, El Dorado High School

Although Hampton is coming out of high school, he could receive the same amount of expectations as some of his fellow signees as he’ll be competing for the starting wide receiver job. Last season, Tim Patrick was the “go-to guy” as head coach Kyle Whittingham often mentioned, so whether or not this 6-foot-2-inch freshman can fit the bill is yet to be determined.

Michael Richardson, Offensive Tackle, American Fork High School

Richardson comes to Utah after helping the Cavemen reach the Utah 5A state semi-finals in 2016. The 235 lb incoming freshman has been named to the USA Today All-USA Utah Football Team twice. He’ll look to add some more depth that depleted offensive front-seven.

Jaylen Dixon, Wide Receiver, Lone Star High School

Dixon does not have an imposing size at 5-foo-9-inch, 156 lb, but in his senior year of high school he recorded 15 receiving touchdowns, and he had a total of 1,239 yards. For those efforts he was named the All Purpose MVP in 13 5A in Texas as his team finished second.

Orlando Umana, Offensive Guard, Grant High School

The Utes continue to add more firepower to its offensive line with Umana entering the fold. Umana finished his final year of high school football with 49 tackles, and he was named to the Sacramento Bee All Metro first team a couple of times.

Jason Shelley, Quarterback, Lone Star High School

Shelley joins high school teammate Dixon in joining the Utes this upcoming fall. He’ll be another addition to the Utes’ arsenal of quarterbacks as things don’t seem to be as set in stone for 2016 starter Troy Williams. Shelley is listed as the No. 12 dual threat quarterback by 24/7 Sports, and he was listed at No. 27 by ESPN. He threw for 24 touchdowns in his senior year as opposed to just four interceptions for a total of 2.975 yards. On 180 rushes he had 20 touchdowns.

Josh Penisini, Defensive Tackle, Snow College

Although Penisini did not play football in 2016, he put up favorable numbers the year prior. At Snow he had 40 tackles as a freshman, and 6.5 of those tackles were tackles-for-loss. He was named an honorable mention in the All-Western States Football League in 2015.

Bryan Thompson, Wide Receiver, Rancho Verde High School

Utah signed Thompson, another wide receiver, to its roster as this 6-foot-2-inch freshman will be fighting for the top spot. During his senior year he registered 77 catches for 1,377 yards, and 14 of those receptions were touchdowns. He helped his team advance to the 2016 CIF Football semifinals and it had a 6-0 Inland Valley league record.

TJ Green, Running Back, Chandler High School

Green joins the Utah team as running back, finishing his senior year of high school rushing for a high of 2,267 yards, and he scored 35 touchdowns on 247 carries. He also had 278 receiving yards with four touchdowns on 14 receptions and he led his high school team to the 6A state title in 2016.

Javelin Guidry, Defensive Back, Vista Murrieta High School

Playing at three different high schools, Guidry comes to Utah finishing his senior year at Vista Murrieta High School as a defensive back with 38 tackles and six interceptions. He also played some time as running back for the Broncos, and he finished his senior year as a first-team All-Southwestern League.

