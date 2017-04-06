Is Medical Marijuana a Slippery Slope?

1. Potentials in Medicine Should be Explored

Bailey Shelden

Medical marijuana is a popular and controversial topic in society today, as there are now 28 states that have made medical marijuana legal. Federally, all forms of marijuana are illegal as it is still classified as a Schedule 1 drug. The Drug Enforcement Agency states that, “Schedule I drugs, substances, or chemicals are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.” The more we learn about medical uses for marijuana the harder that classification is to justify. It turns out there are a lot of uses for marijuana when used correctly.

Before we dive into how marijuana can be used medicinally, let’s look at the components of marijuana. The two active ingredients that are most talked about are cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Each of these chemicals has a different effect on the human body. CBD affects the brain without the high while THC relieves pain, other ailments, and is responsible for the high. These two chemicals come into play when talking about medicinal applications.

Much of the research about the medical effects of marijuana is just beginning, but there are some very promising signs already. Back in 2013, Sanjay Gupta shocked viewers by reversing his stance on medical marijuana in part because of a five-year-old girl named Charlotte who suffers from Dravet Syndrome. Dravet Syndrome, a form of epilepsy, causes seizures and developmental problems. After running out of other options Charlotte’s parents made the controversial decision to try medical marijuana. They were not giving their child the marijuana we normally think of. Charlotte is being treated with a very specific strain of marijuana that is low in THC, but high in CBD. The doctors who suggested the treatment say the CBD interacts with the brain to quiet the excess activity that causes seizures. Charlotte’s parents say she went from having 300 seizures a week to once a week because of medical marijuana.

The American Cancer Society has marijuana listed under Complementary and Alternative Medicine and explains how marijuana can help cancer patients. Small studies have been done and show that smoking marijuana can help treat nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy. A few studies have also found smoking marijuana helps with neuropathic pain or pain caused by damaged nerves. While those results are recent, studies have shown for years that patients who took marijuana extracts generally needed less pain medicine.

Dr. Jeremy Spiegel, a well-respected psychiatrist, talked about the use of medical marijuana on the Optimal Living podcast. A full transcript of the podcast is available online and there are many good points made throughout. One of the studies Dr. Spiegel mentions is from 2008 where subjects were given cannabis and then had their brains scanned by a special MR to produce pictures of threatening faces. This study, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, found that the THC helped lower anxiety in the brain when presented with a threat.

Dr. Spiegel also spoke about his own experience with using medical marijuana as a treatment for patients. He said that, “If you closely examine the use of conventional treatments, you will notice the same distribution, the same bell curve. There are those for which a single medication, what we like to call monotherapy, is effective, others need augmentation with additional medications, and some squeak by with a lessening of symptoms but far from what might be called a vast improvement. It’s no different with medical marijuana than it is with the standard canon of psychopharmacological agents.”

The true extent of medical marijuana is in the future for now, but science is showing us that marijuana can be helpful. There is incredible potential in medical cannabis, we simply have to take the time to study it. Twenty-eight states agree that marijuana has true medical uses and in time maybe more will join them.

