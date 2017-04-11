If you’ve been wondering about that table stretching from pillar to pillar on the second floor in University of Utah’s Marriott Library; wonder no more. It’s part of an effort to show appreciation for those often unseen but always present librarians, the figurative cogs behind Marriott Library’s constantly turning wheels.

The #ThankALibrarian campaign features a collaboration between the Marriott Library, the Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library and the James E. Faust Library at the S.J. Quinney College of Law as part of National Library Week, which is a national effort to appreciate libraries in general.

Students from across campus have already shared a few of their #ThankALibrarian moments, many of which are featured here.

The rest of campus is invited to show their own appreciation and learn more about librarians at that second-floor table from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Mon-Fri. Aside from the assumed benefit of expressing appreciation for work done at these libraries, students who create a #ThankALibrarian card can also win free treats and swag by participating.

For more information on this and other events at the Marriott Library, check out their Facebook page. And watch their video here.