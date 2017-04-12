Queer Conversations takes on resistance through art

Twice a semester, the University of Utah’s LGBT Resource Center hosts Queer Conversations, which are about exactly what the title suggests. This Friday, as part of that series of sorts, they will host one with the theme of “Resistance Through Art.”

Queer Conversations came out of a need to facilitate dialogue within a community that has historically been and often is currently marginalized. “It is intended as an opportunity for people within the LGBTQIA community to talk and work with each other,” said student staff member, Max Wright.

This month’s event will take place on Friday, April 14, the theme being Resistance Through Art. The event will focus specifically on how art can be used to resist oppression. There will also be free food, perfect for any college student on a Friday.

Explaining what the event would entail, Wright said, “We will be completing a group collage of individual art pieces created at the event, as well as facilitating a group discussion on the ways we [attendees and staff] have seen art and resistance interact in our own experiences.”

The Queer Conversations series hosts a variety of panels, different presenters, shared activities and group discussions. Previous topics have included the intersection of Queer and Crip thought, the intersection of asexuality and non-monogamy, the experiences of queer and trans undocumented folx in detention centers, what self-care looks like under oppression and an analysis of what is being argued behind bathroom access debates.

This event is marketed towards and attended by those who identify within the LGBTQIA community or under the queer umbrella.

“While our center doesn’t queer-card,” Wright said, meaning the LGBT Resource Center does not require anyone to state or defend their gender or sexuality, “these events are intended to be a community dialogue by and for LGBTQIA folx and we invite all who might find themselves within this community to attend.”

The LGBT Resource Center, located on the fourth floor of the Union provides a “comprehensive range of education, information and advocacy services, and works to create and maintain an open, safe, and supportive environment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual and allied (LGBTQIA) students, staff, faculty, alumni and the entire campus community,” as stated on their website.

The Center is a valuable and well-used place on campus for many students.

“[Our] space is open to people of any (a)gender and/or (a)sexuality… staff won’t ever ask visitors to defend, define, or explain their identities,” said Wright.

Queer Conversations: Resistance Through Art will be held at the Union Theater on Friday, April 14, from 1-2:30 p.m. The area is wheelchair accessible, and if any other accommodations are needed to make the theater additionally accessible, the Center asks that you contact them at lgbtrc@sa.utah.edu or 801-587-7973.

You can also use the email address and phone number for more information. The event Facebook page can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1662206170751415/?notif_t=plan_user_invited¬if_id=1491067054626459.