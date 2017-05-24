Special Guest Simone Porter and The Utah Symphony will help you remember with “Rite of Spring”

To conclude the 2016-17 season, the Utah Symphony presents “The Rite of Spring” lead by Maestro Thierry Fischer with special guest violinist Simone Porter. Porter has a slew of impressive performances under her belt, such as appearing with the New York and Los Angeles Philharmonic, and according to the LA Times is “on the cusp of a major career.” Porter said “she is very excited to come,” to return to her place of birth Salt Lake City, though she was raised in Seattle and resides in Los Angeles, to perform with the orchestra. With school, practice, and performances Porter seeks balance in her life especially as she prepares for graduate school this fall. Porter explains that having a social life is still very important to her “to be creative in any capacity requires something to draw on.”

When asked how she feels about all the attention she is getting in becoming a rising star Porter humbly replied “galvanizing, I’m finding encouragement.” She fell in love with opera at a very young age and from that, her dad decided to introduced her to classical music, when she met the violin she was “infatuated”, as she puts it, and it was a match made in history.

The evening will kick off with Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir d’un lieu cher” and Porter performing her solo piece. Edgard Varese’s “Ameriques” will be featured as well and the night will conclude with Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring.” When “The Rite of Spring” premiered in 1913 audience members began to riot due to the unfamiliar sounds, and in 1940 Walt Disney included the symphony in his classic “Fantasia.”



Join Porter and the Utah Symphony for this season-closing event, May 26 and May 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Abravanel Hall. Ticket holders are welcome to a pre-concert lecture 45 minutes prior to the show in Abravanel Hall’s first tier. Tickets are available through utahsymphony.org or by calling 801-533-6683, prices range from $21-$82 and will increase $5 the day of the performance.

In honor of Making Sense of Alzheimer’s Month 2017 Alzheimer’s care recipients and their caregivers are invited to “The Rite of Spring” finishing touches rehearsal, May 26 at 10 am at no charge, for tickets call 801-533-6683 or go online and use code word ALZHEIMER’S. Student tickets for the final rehearsal are $15 and all others not affiliated with Alzheimer’s are $17.

h.vasic@dailyutahchronicle.com