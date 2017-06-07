Ogden Nature Center the perfect summer secret

Summer means more free time, and there is no better way to spend that time than with friends listening to new bands, old favorites or watching new film shorts from all around the world. Ogden Arts Festival and the Egyptian Theater Foundation in conjunction with CIRCA3 are putting together the first ever Ogden Film Festival. The Ogden Nature Center is making the local music scene more accessible by introducing two bands, The Sweet Remains and Josaleigh Pollett and The Strangers.

Seven short films were selected for a screening on June 2, that began at 6 p.m. at Peery’s Egyptian Theater. For five dollars, guests were shown films in a variety of genres, such as “Lumiere” (the illustration of what the ocean gives to Amber Mozo, the daughter of photographer Jon Mozo who died whilst photographing Pipeline), “11:47,” the story of a grieving father confronting his daughter’s killer on the day of her death) and “The Magical Wishing Washing Machine“ (featuring Imagine Dragons, it is the story of Mr. Torres who follows the same routine day after day, slowly falling in love with a woman at the laundromat; but the question is, will Mr. Torres finally talk to her?). After the completion of the films, photographer Chris Burkard who partnered with Sweatpants Media played Under the “Arctic Sky,” detailing an Icelandic quest to find the perfect wave. The event lasted until 10 p.m.

The Ogden Nature Center is bringing music and nature together in the cozy glen behind the Visitor’s Center. Tickets for The Sweet Remains will be $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under in advance, and $24 dollars for adults and $12 for children at the door. The Ogden Nature Center invites guests to bring their own picnics or to purchase a boxed dinner for $11 with tickets — vegetarian options are included — for both concerts. Josaleigh Pollett and The Strangers’ tickets will be $12 in advance for adults and $8 for children, or $15 for adults and $10 for children at the door.

On June 22, The Sweet Remains will play at 7 p.m. and Josaleigh Pollett and The Strangers is slotted for August 5 at the same time. Guests will be able to enter at 6 p.m. to set up their blankets, lawn chairs and picnics. The bands’ folksy sound and the laid back, cozy atmosphere of the glen will transport listeners from an outdoor concert to an intimate, woodsy experience among friends. The Sweet Remains are known for their three part harmonies and “What I’m Looking For,” featured in a Subaru commercial and a campaign with Eddie Bauer. Josaleigh Pollett is a local artist looking to create her own brand of folk through light-hearted melodies.

The Ogden Arts and the Ogden Nature Center are hoping to encourage art across Utah by creating events many people can be excited about. The film festival is already working towards multiple screenings of many short films over the span of a couple days.

