The Importance of Being Earnest or Rather How Not to Propose

photo courtesy of pinnacle acting company

Opening this week, Pinnacle acting company presents a classic play by Oscar Wilde, “The Importance of Being Earnest.” This period play is a perfect example of Wilde’s witty satirical style that mocks the English upper class and the rules of proper society.

It is the story of a man named Earnest who is anything but. In fact, his actual name is Jack Worthing and he becomes Earnest as part of a ruse laid by his best friend Algernon. Unfortunately Earnest appears to be far more lovable that Jack and so the lie grows. All the liars eventually realize that honesty is the best policy and poor Jack’s lies lead to trouble. Which girl will he marry? Does he have any money? And most importantly, as this is an English drama, who’s handbag was he born in?

Catch the show at Westminster’s Jewett Center for the Performing Arts. Evening performances start at 7:30 June 15-17, 23-24 and July 1. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on June 24. In case this is not earnest enough there will also be a discussion at Weller’s Books June 17 at 11 a.m. and after the shows on the 15 and 24. Tickets are 18 dollars for adults and 15 dollars for students. On June 15 adults can get two tickets for the price of one as an opening night special. Don’t miss this “Trivial comedy for serious people” as advertised by Pinnacles acting company’s “Very Earnest Blog.”

m.slack@dailyutahchronicle.com