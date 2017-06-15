Driftwood: where is home?

courtesy photo

Driftwood, a band formed in Binghamton, New York in 2005, is hitting the road this summer. On June 8 concert-goers in Park City, Utah were not disappointed. Driftwood is an interesting combination of folk, punk, rock and an old-time flair that works together in a way that’s almost indescribable. As a live band, their most recent album, “City Lights” is the first studio album recorded by the band.

The band has three founding members who write their songs and don’t define themselves under a genre, allowing them to blend a multitude of tones to fit the meaning of each song better. Much of their work has a very folk sounding background, emphasized by their use of the banjo, fiddle and vocal harmonies, like in “Skin and Bone.” Their lyrics and attitude blend the old-time and punk together because both genres are about “digging in and making a statement,” said violinist, Claire Byrne. “The Sun’s Going Down” is a perfect example of the statement Driftwood is trying to make about sincerity and where they come from. Byrne describes them as “very real. What you see is what you get,” which is very in line with punk attitudes and goals. The different songwriting is amazing, because their newest album is very cohesive, through an overall message of home.

The atmosphere of the lounge and Driftwood’s tone combine beautifully to create an intimate and old-time feel. The soft lighting, leather chairs, the twang of the banjo and the light-hearted trill of the fiddle will take listeners out of time and encourage them to think about where they come from.

j.eggleston@dailyutahchronicle.com