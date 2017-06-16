Catch Dispatch Before They Sneak Away

Courtesy Photo: Allen Ralph editing

Red Butte Garden’s concert series will kick off this summer with Dispatch on June 18. This Boston based band is rather mysterious as they have a tendency to ebb in and out of the music industry.

Dispatch originated in the ’90s but not in a traditional way. Instead of securing a record deal, they got their music out through a P2P (peer to peer) service. Which means they had to be liked by thousands of people before hitting it big instead of being discovered by a talent scout.

They made the most of this by touring madly and producing as much as possible for a period of time. Their fame got intense enough to draw a crowd of 110,000 people at one of their concerts, but before long, Dispatch took a hiatus and were gone.

They came back in 2007 with a mission. Three sold out shows benefited Human Rights in Zimbabwe and two more supported the Hunger Crisis.

Their latest album “America, Location 12” announces their return to the music scene and was just released this month. Don’t miss them while they are here. They’ll be gone before anyone knows it.

Tickets can be purchased through Red Butte Garden. The show is June 18 at 6:30 p.m. doors open at 5:30 p.m.

