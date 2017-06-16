Procrastinated Father’s Day? It’s going to be okay.

Father’s Day is always tough. Who knows what to get their dad? Moms are easy; they love the sentimental stuff like candles or a hand made card, but Dad? He is a solid wall of unreadable. Plus gifting is expensive for all of us poor college kids. Never fear! We have a solution. What does every dad like? Food. These restaurants and attractions have great deals to help with the budget so you can eat too!

Apex and Burgers & Bourbon: At Montage Deer Valley, both restaurants will be offering new flights this Father’s Day. Alongside regular menu items will be the Barrel Strength Flight or a 100 Proof: Bottled in Bond or a Rye flight.

Baja Cantina: A hot spot for California-Mexican food, they’re offering free dessert with the purchase of an entree to all dads. This promotion has a limit of one free dessert per table.

Chalk Art Festival: Utah Foster Care is creating chalk art on the streets of Salt Lake. On Father’s Day, admission to see the art will be free for everyone.

Deer Valley Grocery ~ Cafe: Enjoy the new summer menu unveiled on Father’s Day while enjoying a gorgeous view of the lake.

Glitretind at Stein Eriksen Lodge: The famous Stein Sunday brunch is changing their menu for Father’s Day. Options will inclue roasted grilled chicken, carved prime rib and other fatherly favorites.

Grub Steak: This steakhouse will give Dad a complimentary six ounce cold-water lobster tail with the purchase of a grilled steak or prime rib.

High West Distillery: The distillery at Wanship will serve an all new Sunday brunch buffet. Whiskey flights, eggs to order, tri-tip and Father’s Day gifts will be featured during brunch and in the general store.

KOA Campsites: At participating Utah locations, kids camp free this upcoming weekend! More information can be found at koa.com.

Red Rock Brewery: Alongside steak and beer specials, the brewery is offering Bloody Marys and mimosas for two dollars.

PGA Golf: For fathers that love to golf, the PGA is discounting their golf pass. Now for 50 dollars, dads will get seven rounds of golf at a variety of courses. For more information or to purchase the pass, please go to their website (www.utahpga.com).

Snowbird Ski Resort: Providing options for brunch, barbecue or both, the resort is accepting reservations for Father’s Day. Live music will be played at the barbecue, and reservations can be made over the phone or online. For more information on the menu, time and place, check out www.snowbird.com/events.

Squatters Roadhouse Grill and Wasatch Brew Pub: Officially “Buy Dad a Beer Day,” these restaurants are offering traditional brunch options – omelets and eggs benedict – as well as two dollar mimosas, nooners and Bloody Marys.

j.eggleston@ustudentmedia.com