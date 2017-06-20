Enchanted by Art: Scheib Set to Lead Fine Arts College

courtesy photo

John W. Scheib, the new dean of the College of Fine Arts has “always been absolutely enchanted by the power of art.”

Scheib was raised in a family of art enthusiasts, and his love of all things art was shaped from a young age. He received his master’s and doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has been director of the school of music at Ball State University and the University of Kentucky.

Scheib will now join the University of Utah starting on July 1 as dean. As an avid nature lover, Scheib will fit right in at Utah. He admits to an “initial strong attraction [to] the Utah landscape.” Scheib also comes from a family of runners, cyclists, triathletes, skiers and hikers. What truly caught his attention, however, was the arts faculty and passion of the U’s programs.

The College of Fine Arts has 300 faculty and staff members working in 20 different degree programs across five departments. As such, the college produces hundreds of performances each year, but Scheib sees the college as more than just a factory of expression. In art, he sees the path to 21st century success.

Scheib defines success using the words of Thomas Friedman in his book, “The World is Flat: A Brief History of the Twenty-First Century.” Friedman defines four skills paraphrased by Scheib — the knowledge how to learn, the capacity for curiosity and passion, the ability to play well with others and the ability to think creatively and unconventionally.

“[Artists] regularly engage in work that promotes, develops and calls upon these skills,” Scheib said.

Scheib believes strongly in the importance of professional experience as part of an arts education. He aims to produce students who are leaders and productive citizens. This means that students from the college are not only talented and successful artists, but they are educated and happy people. Art explores the human condition and what it means to be human.

“As with all study, what counts is what you learn through the curriculum,” Scheib said.

Scheib feels he is an educator to the core, and he seeks to provide students with a “transformative education through profound experiences and opportunities.” In his words, the dean’s purpose is to “support the outstanding work of the extraordinarily talented faculty, staff and students.” He feels that the college’s strongest attribute is its people, and he hopes to update the facilities and provide more scholarships to support and draw those people.

“Art allows us to come together, awaken and connect,” Scheib said. “We need as many opportunities to do those things as possible.”

Arts students have a say in what they want at the U, and Scheib encourages their voices and participation.

“This is your education. Take 100 percent ownership in it,” Scheib said.

Scheib wants to see students “stretch beyond what [they] think [possible], and work to be present in every moment.”

m.slack@dailyutahchronicle.com