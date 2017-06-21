Art & Chill: The Romance of Throwin’ Clay

Let’s face it, dating is hard, and it’s not getting any easier. Getting someone to sit down with you in person is a challenge on its own, and then factor in all the social media available to them in their pocket. How does one person compete with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat?

Then, there are all the other factors of dating. It’s expensive. It’s hard to think of where to go or what to do. You can only drink so much coffee or eat so many dinners. And what do you do when there are no good movies playing? Do you resort to Netflix and chill? Hopefully, you picked a show with a long season, but consider this, while you are waiting for the new season of “Game of Thrones” to start, there is an entire world of fun artistic date activities just waiting to be discovered.

If your date isn’t afraid to get dirty, try Ceramic Supply USA on 152 West 1700 South. It’s a little studio in downtown Salt Lake City that offers classes on how to throw clay. There are also open studio times when anyone can go and play with clay on a spinning potter’s wheel for as long as desired. They also have a kiln so you can fire your creations and take them home.

Ever wanted to make your own oversized mug? How about a bowl, plate or vase? They’ll teach you how to do so for $25, and that includes the clay, wheel and hour of instruction. After that, you can sit among the experts for as long as you want and admire their clay whispering skills while attempting to spin anything that is not a blob. It is extremely messy, so don’t wear anything you care about, but the clay will leave your skin nice and soft.

So let’s review: Your date can’t text while covered in clay, so it is a phone free environment. The price of admission includes firing one object, so even if everything else goes horribly wrong, you might get your new favorite cup and a fun story out of it. You get bonus points for a having an idea of what to do and planning something that is more enticing than grabbing coffee (sorry coffee fanatics). And finally, the clay makes your hands soft, so it is basically a spa day on top of everything else. Plus, it is a viable option regardless of the time of year.

The studio is open Monday through Saturday with varying hours. Classes are $25, and the open studio is $12.50 for one visit, or you can purchase a punch pass if you are really clay crazy. The price includes all of the tools and a log of clay that will make four to five cups unless you are ambitious and make something rather large. You can get there by taking the Red Line to the Courthouse station and then catching bus 200 off State Street.

Get out and do something fun this summer. Clay is free of religion, awkward family encounters, politics and dietary restrictions. And if clay isn’t your thing, then watch for the next Art & Chill, and maybe that will be the one to spark some inspiration.

