Saturday’s Voyeur: Laugh at the President, its good for your health

Salt Lake Acting Company’s “Saturday’s Voyeur” is a time honored tradition. It is rewritten every year to reflect on current political and religious issues in a satyrical, fun filled performance you can bring wine to. In light of the 2016 election, this year’s show has been written to focus heavily on politics. Although this year is different because “a lot of stuff is going on that is too real, it’s hard to make satire out of that,” said Katryna Williams, who plays Siri and an ensemble member.

Williams feels that the cast has a spectrum of political views with a liberal bent. This has made the process more interesting for her as she is one of the younger and more liberal members.

“Even in a show like ‘Voyeur’ that is about politics people have been able to separate reality,” Williams said. She finds that this separation is harder for her to achieve. Williams will be a senior in the Acting Training Program this year and is thrilled to be in her first equity show. She will also be apprenticing at Pioneer Theatre Company this fall.

Williams has loved her experience with Voyeur so far. She says that its a “different audience culture” because of the tradition and “you come and you have fun and you get drunk.” There are tables in the theater and ticket holders are allowed to bring wine and picnic baskets to enjoy during the show. The goal of Voyeur is “to make light of situations that we don’t normally laugh at,” Williams said. The show does not aim to push an agenda or be any kind of propaganda piece but it may be more humorous to liberal minded people in the audience.

Saturday’s Voyeur runs June 21 – Aug. 27. There are guns and gun shots sounds used in the show but no other potential triggers and most violence is offstage. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. except Sundays when there will be a 1 p.m. and a 6 p.m. show. Tickets can be purchased through Salt Lake Acting Company’s Website.

m.slack@ustudentmedia.com