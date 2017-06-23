Freedom of Speech Should Extend to Tobacco Advertisements

The Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act was passed in 1970, and because of it tobacco companies have not been able to advertise on radio or television since 1971. On the surface level, it makes sense that tobacco companies shouldn’t be able to advertise — their product is unhealthy, and it kills people. Plain and simple, it’s bad for you, but you know what else is? Alcohol, soda and fast food.

Alcohol advertising does have certain rules it has to follow. It cannot actually show people drinking the product in the ad, it cannot advertise to minors, and it cannot promote over consumption. It would make a lot of sense to apply stipulations like that to tobacco advertising, too, like don’t advertise to children, because they aren’t old enough to know the harmful side effects of smoking.

Corporate Personhood is the idea that corporations should be treated like people. This may sound kind of odd (because it is), but it’s actually more common than you might think. There have been recent cases of the Supreme Court voting on this. The Supreme Court recently voted that corporations can spend as much money as they want on political campaigns, and that corporations don’t have to provide health benefits to their employees who go against their religious beliefs.

Their newfound right to spend money on campaigns falls under their right of freedom of speech, and the health benefits issue obviously stems from freedom of religion. The 14th Amendment guarantees that citizens’ rights shouldn’t be infringed upon. If the Supreme Court believes in Corporate Personhood, then corporations should be protected under their 14th Amendment rights, and they should be able to use their freedom of speech and religion as they see fit, as long as it doesn’t impede on someone else’s rights.

If corporations have freedom of speech, wouldn’t it make sense they be allowed to advertise at least on a federal level? If a certain state doesn’t want them to, then that should be its choice, but not the federal government’s. A state by state basis is the proper way to control advertising, just as it is with the legal age to use the product. Utah’s tobacco consumption law requires you to be 19 years old to purchase tobacco, but that age varies from state to state. Letting a state choose its own laws makes the most sense. This is even the way that marijuana advertisement works. What is legal to advertise in Colorado may not be legal to advertise in Oklahoma.

Tobacco is a legal product. Everyone over the minimum age of consumption in their respective state has the choice to smoke or not. It’s not an illegal substance people need to hide and lie about. If it is legal to use, then it should be legal on a federal level to advertise. If someone wants to pay the expensive price of tobacco to slowly kill themselves, then they should have the right to do exactly that. It’s not the federal government’s business what people of a proper age want to put in their bodies. They should let people make their own decisions.

