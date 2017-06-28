The Districts: Restraint born in Philly

Rob Grote of The Districts said, “Music has a universal reaction to it, that isn’t culture or dependent on location.” And he would know; as the Philadelphia-based band has been playing for over seven years all over the world. The Districts started in high school playing nearby and local gigs, while branching out incrementally. Now they have played in Europe as well as all over America.

American audiences have a “different reaction that is distinctly American” Grote said, while in Europe, it is “more of a novelty to have a rock band play.” Grote loves touring and seeing the world while writing and performing. To him, it’s “fun how quickly [they] change scenery.”

Not only are The Districts just starting their tour, their latest album — which they began on their last tour — comes out in August. Grote said he got “the urge to write something new while playing old songs.” The new album will be a little different, as they actually recorded 10 songs while on tour in LA. Four of those songs are on the album along with another seven recorded back home in Philly. Grote said they had been playing with “ideas of restraint […] trying to accomplish something using more refrains.” Grote would tell young writers to “have the self-critical and constructive banner and keep going.”

Don’t miss The Districts playing Kilby Court on July 10. Their latest album “Popular Manipulations” comes out on August 11, 2017 and it promises to be a good one.

