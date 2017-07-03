Don’t Tell Trump, but Saturday’s Voyeur is Awesome

Politics, technology, religion; what on earth are we going to do? Saturday’s Voyeur addresses it all in this year’s show. The show opens with a typical state liquor store, a clerk and a bum. That’s where the normalcy ends. Soon we see characters dead and soon to be dead interact with some very naughty AI’s and learn about what really goes on behind the scenes at the White House. Unfortunately, Utah seems to have been infiltrated by some devious Russians. The cast blends well, in each scene and over the show, as they tell a series of vignette-style stories about the state of the world.

The costumes are simple but distinctive. They illustrate the different characters each actor plays throughout the show. Some are stereotypical icons, such as sexy nurse uniforms while others are a new age interpretation of what Siri would look like — yes, Siri on your iPhone. The lighting and set design are open with the actors doing most of the work and comedic ninja moments in between scene changes.

What really takes the cake in this year’s production is the music. Classic songs are rewritten brilliantly with the cast managing to spit words at a rapid-fire pace while still being understandable. Not only does this show reference politics, but also current events. Famous Broadway musicals and composers are thrown in and even some of the shows performed this past year at Pioneer Theater make an appearance. The songs vary in tone from fascist to feminist with a common theme of hilarious.

Overall this is a fantastic show that will easily keep you entertained. Leave your political preconceptions at the door, and come jam out to the classics. Laugh about the state of the world and maybe we will all feel better about it. Whatever you do don’t tell President Donald Trump.

m.slack@dailyutahchronicle.com