Events Calendar July 3-7

Family Art Saturdays: “Sounds of Sanctuary”

Children of all ages and their parents or guardians are invited by the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art to participate in hands-on art activities led by a trained educator and to explore new and old exhibits. Admissions to the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art is a suggested $5 donation, and Family Art Saturdays are free. Activities during the event will be centered around the theme of safety. Children are encouraged to explore what safety sounds like to them as they will be decorating a pair of foam headphones with imagery to match. Projects are appropriate for toddlers to tweens at any level of ability. “Sounds of Sanctuary” is inspired by Spy Hop’s Safe and Sound exhibition.

Fireworks

Independence Day is this week. For those who live in a fireworks restricted area or don’t want to set fireworks off at home, head over to Jordan Park at 10 p.m. to watch Salt Lake City’s firework show. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks to settle down with friends and family under this dazzling display. This patriotic party will take place near the north side of the park. Smith’s Ballpark will be creating its own mesmerizing display beginning at 7 p.m. at the America Concert. Admission is $25 and includes the barbecue.

“Barbarella”

July 7 to 9, the Salt Lake Film Society is playing “Barbarella” as part of its Summer Late Nights program. The epic adventure of an astronaut from the 41st century determined to stop the dastardly Durand Durand — an evil scientist with a Positronic way working to bring evil back to the galaxy. Produced in 1968, this film starring Jane Fonda is a blast. Showings start at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon on Sundays at the Tower Theatre located at 876 E. and 900 S. Tickets are $6.75 per person.

Music

Driftwood

July 8

O.P. Rockwell

Exhibits

Vikings — Beyond the Legend

Ongoing through Jan 1.

Natural History Museum of Utah

Workshops

Free Yoga

July 3 at 5:15 p.m., July 5 at 12:05 p.m.

Eccles Health Sciences Library

Reflective Writing Drop-In Workshop

July 5, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Huntsman Cancer Hospital N2055

Simple Book Repairs for At Home curators

July 5, 5:30. – 8:30 p.m.

Marriott Library

Tai Chi/ Qi Gong

July 6, 9:30-10.30 a.m.

Huntsman Cancer Hospital Multipurpose room floor 6

Letterpress printing text + image

July 6, 5:30-8.30 p.m.

Marriott Library