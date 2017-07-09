Success Is More Than Numbers, Anae Going For Leadership

During her sophomore season, University of Utah volleyball senior Adora Anae had 501 kills — a school record. Anae set a single-match school record with 28 kills, and she led her team with 501 kills, 388 digs, 22 service aces and 555 points on the year. Not only was she named to the First-Team All-Pac-12, but she also earned honorable mention honors for the Pac-12 All-Academic team.

In her junior year, Anae continued to add fuel to the fire. She was selected to the AVCA Second-Team as an All-American and to the First-Team AVCA All-Pacific South Region Team. To go along with that, Anae was named to the Utah Classic All-Tournament Team, and she was a North Marriott Harbour Challenge MVP. Anae made First-Team All-Pac-12 after being named a Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week.

With 592 kills as a junior — a number that ranked her first in the conference and No. 6 overall in the nation — Anae became the first Utah player to register multiple 500-kill seasons after breaking her record she set her sophomore year. She beat the single-match kill record she also set her sophomore season by three for a total of 31 kills, leading her to become the first Utah player to have 500 kills and 400 (407) digs in a single-season.

The once-freshman, who was the school’s first-ever Ute to be selected to the First-Team Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, is now a senior. Despite the records and stats that Anae has set and demolished, one area of her game she wants to also see success in, is that of leadership.

“I’ve always wanted to be a motivation to others,” Anae said. “I always want to leave 100 percent effort out on the floor, and do all I can to help my team. I want to be an example, leaders to my teammates and to the future Ute players.”

Throughout her career, Anae has continued to make strides in every aspect of her game. Comparing her stats from her freshman year to her junior year, shows the type of dedication she puts into being a leader on the team, and an example to all of those around her.

Anae’s ability to adapt to her surroundings, no matter the place or situation, stay positive and be a leader are ones that her father, Brad, believes are the qualities that make her who she is today.

“Over the course of her career I’ve watched Adora become team-oriented,” Brad said. “Her ability to stay positive, set an example, carry the leadership role and be the player for her teammates to rally around are what make me beyond proud of her. She also has an incredible ability to analyze her school studies, balance them with volleyball and has found a way to be successful in both. Her ability to do both, continues to amaze me.”

Anae is looking to continue her success during her senior season, but records and stats aren’t what she’s going to be focusing on her last year as a Ute.

“Setting records is great, but they come and go,” Anae said. “I want to step up as a leader my last year, have our team develop a common goal and push ourselves to the limit. I see the potential that we can have, and I’m excited to get out there and find it.”

s.funk@dailyutahchronicle.com

@scottfunk0