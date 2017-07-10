Events Calendar July 10-14

Star Party

The Salt Lake Astronomical Society is hosting star parties all over Utah. The next one will be on July 14 at Wheeler Farm, 6351 S. 900 E. from dusk until 11 p.m. Everyone is welcome to chat with SLAS members and take a peek through their telescopes. On July 15, there will be another party at the Stansbury Park Observatory Complex in Tooele at the same time. Families are welcome, and members are happy to answer any and all questions. However, the society does recommend leaving phones in pockets or purses to avoid disrupting the party with bright lights and to prevent damage being done to both the phone and any telescopes.

Spy Hop Heatwave Festival

Come one and all to Spy Hop’s Annual Heatwave Festival hosted in the Red Butte Garden Amphitheater on July 11. The festival starts at 7 p.m., but doors open at 6:45. This is an entirely free event to showcase the work of both the Musicology and Loud & Clear Youth Radio programs. The Loud & Clear Youth Radio studios will share music, radio plays and interviews as they emcee the event. Musicology students formed a band named Paper Planes, and it will end the event with a performance of its new album. Bring friends, family and snacks to this awesome event to support the next generation of music professionals.

UMOCA Art Truck

The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art is taking art outdoors. Its traveling truck is manned by a trained educator to make art more accessible. This year, the traveling exhibit is Jaime Salvador Castillo and Michael Anthony García’s whereABOUTS, an installation exploring location, identity and community. This interactive exhibit focuses on creative map-making with a focus on where the truck itself will be traveling over the course of the year. To see the exhibit, stop by Library Square on July 12. It’ll be there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Art Truck Extravaganza. Frameworks Art and other community artists will also be there.

Workshops

T’ai Chi Qigong

Huntsman Cancer Hospital Multipurpose room floor 6

July 10, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Learning Abroad 101

University of Utah Union

July 10, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Free Yoga at Eccles

Eccles Health Sciences Library Garden Level

July 10, 5:15 p.m. and July 12, 12:05 p.m.

Artist in Residence: Paper Stars

Huntsman Cancer Hospital Multipurpose room floor 6

July 11, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Reflective Writing Drop-in

Huntsman Cancer Hospital floor 2

July 12, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Letterpress Printing: Text + image ($340 registration fee)

Marriott Library

July 13, 5:30-8.30 p.m.

Artist Lecture: Jessica Peterson

Marriott Library

July 13 6 -7 p.m.

One for the Books: non-traditional letterpress techniques ($200 registration fee)

Marriott Library

July 14, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Shows

Salome

NT live @ Broadway SLFS

July 15, 12 – 3 p.m.