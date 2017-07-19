The Lark and the Loon: A vintage asthetic straight from the cabin

courtesy photo

The Lark and the Loon, a bluegrass and old-time jam band made up of Rocky Steen-Rolfzen and husband Jeff Rolfzen, will play at The Green Pig Pub on Tuesday, July 18. Those who love Woodie Guthrie or Bessie Smith will love this cozy and playful retro inspired band.

As a band focused on a vintage aesthetic, they combine their original works with traditional sea shanties, ballads, Irish jigs, blues and rags to create variety in their shows. In order to keep their authentic and old time sound, The Lark and the Loon recorded an album — “Songbirds and Fog” — live in their cabin in Ozark, and played all of the instruments themselves. The effort that went into the creation of their album constructed a homegrown and intimate feel to each song and provides a way for people to connect with the band.

The Lark and the Loon’s cozy aesthetic and their dedication to the lifestyle bleeds into their performances. The rustic atmosphere of the Ozark mountains and the combination of bluegrass instruments lends an authenticity to their music that is not common in the modern contemporary sound. Their intimate performance style will be furthered by the warm and bluesy atmosphere of The Green Pig Pub. Warm wood siding and the dim lighting in the bar bring guests to Rolfzen and Steen-Rolfzen’s rural cabin in Northwest Arkansas at dusk.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

