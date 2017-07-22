The U Welcomes Largest Freshmen Class

The University of Utah has nearly 32,000 students, and that number keeps growing. Although the U isn’t quite sure how large it is, it is preparing to welcome the largest incoming freshmen class in the school’s history.

“We don’t have final numbers yet,” said Patrick Jones, senior admissions counselor at the U.

Admissions will have total enrollment numbers in the second week of the fall semester classes. The class is still growing as the university accepts late enrollment deposits. It is expected to be, “bigger than last year, that’s for sure,” Jones said.

Since fall 2015 when 3,410 freshmen enrolled at the U, the numbers have continued to grow. Also on the rise, according to Jones, are diversity and academic excellence. The admissions office has high confidence in the class of 2021’s potential.

“Students are coming in who are extremely academically talented and prepared to enter and be successful here at the University of Utah,” Jones said.

As the newest members of the U’s student body, freshmen have big shoes to fill. U graduates include Pulitzer Prize, Grammy and Tony Award winners, as well as Olympic medalists.

High school graduates from across the globe flock to the U to challenge themselves mentally with hundreds of courses to choose from. As these thousands of students embark on their next phase in life, whether they are decided or undecided in major and living on or off campus, they make the U what it is — an institution with highly competitive athletics and award-winning academic programs and faculty. Students and faculty strive to make the university’s mission statement a reality.

“Students at the University learn from, and collaborate with, faculty who are at the forefront of their disciplines,” the statement reads. “The University faculty and staff are committed to helping students excel. We zealously preserve academic freedom, promote diversity and equal opportunity, and respect individual beliefs. We advance rigorous interdisciplinary inquiry, international involvement and social responsibility.”

