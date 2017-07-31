A Week Full of Music

Kiffer Creveling

Whether you love musicals, classical and/or old school rock ‘n’ roll, there might be something just for you in the next few weeks — in the valley or just up the mountain.

The Music Man

Spend some time appreciating the outdoors and being entertained with Murray’s Arts in the Park evening series. Its upcoming production is the classic, Tony award winning Broadway musical “The Music Man.” Performances will be held July 27-29, 31 and Aug. 1-2 at Murray Park, located at 495 East and 5300 South at the Amphitheatre. Tickets are available at www.murraycity.regtix.com or by calling 801-264-2614. Adult tickets are $10 and children/seniors are $8. Shows begins at 8 p.m.

Beethoven Festival at Park City

The Beethoven Festival at Park City began in 1984, and it is now in the midst of its 34th season. More opportunities are available to experience the longest running classical music fest in Utah before it comes to a close on Aug. 14. Musicians from all over the world come to perform in beautiful Park City in specially selected venues such as the Park City Community Church, Temple Har Shalom, the City Park Bandstand, Miners Park Stage on Main Street and intimate concerts in alluring Park City homes. Prices are budget-friendly, ranging from free to $100. Visit the Park City Beethoven Festival website at www.pcmusicfestival.com for more information.

Imagine, Remembering the Fab Four

Tom Coburn, Richard Fazzi, Brad Armstrong and Mark Robinette want to help you remember the famous foursome from the U.K. Imagine, The Beatles tribute band, will be performing in West Valley on July 31 as part of the Worldstage Summer Concert Series. Enjoy your Beatles favorites at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 West and 3100 South. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30. Come see what all the fans have been raving about, and the best part is admission is free. Learn more about the musicians by checking out www.imaginefabfour.com/home.htm

Workshops

Free Yoga

July 31 at 5:15 p.m. and Aug. 2 at 12:05 p.m.

Eccles health sciences garden level

Reflective writing drop in classes

Aug. 2, 11-5 p.m.

Huntsman Cancer Hospital floor 2

Simple book Repairs for at-home curators

Aug. 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Marriott Library

Step Into Life

Aug. 2, 5:30-6:30

Huntsman cancer hospital multipurpose room floor 6

Star Party

Aug. 2, 8-10 p.m.

Physics Building Roof

T’ai Chi/Qigong

Aug. 3, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Huntsman Cancer Hospital multipurpose room floor 6

Exhibits

Vikings: beyond the legend

Ongoing through Monday, Jan. 1.

Natural history museum of Utah