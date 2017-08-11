Art Galleries in Utah: Escape the Everyday

For those who love art, it isn’t difficult to find around campus, Salt Lake City and the surrounding area. From street art at TRAX stops to murals on the sides of business and the buildings themselves — Salt Lake City has a lot of art to offer. Participate in a gallery stroll or visit any of these places individually for artistic immersion.

Utah Museum of Fine Arts: Found on the University of Utah campus, the UMFA has a static gallery that features traditional art and sculpture. This museum also has an exhibition that features a variety of art that changes every couple of months. With the galleries reopening Aug. 26, admission is free for military families, and it is free to the public on the first Wednesday of every month.

Utah Museum of Contemporary Arts: Found on 20 South and West Temple, the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art is often described as groundbreaking. With four galleries and an auditorium, UMOCA displays contemporary art by local, national and international artists. Explore this fascinating museum for free Tuesday through Saturday.

Gilgal Sculpture Garden: Found in the middle of downtown, Gilgal is a hodgepodge of interesting sculptures by Thomas Battersby Child, Jr. His giant sculptures are placed in a garden on 749 East and 500 South, and admittance is free.

The Leonardo: This small museum always has an interesting exhibit. From mummies to Wonder Woman, it is always an adventure to learn something new about how science, technology and art intersect in their gallery. General admission is $12.95. Students and those in the military get a discount with a valid ID.

Hope Gallery: This gorgeous gallery is also a museum. Visitors can appreciate traditional paintings and purchase a variety of prints. Located in an old bank, the Hope Gallery can be found at 151 South Main Street. Admission is free, but the prices of prints and pieces available for purchase will vary.

15th Street Gallery: Visit 1519 and 1500 East to explore this gallery dedicated to emerging contemporary artists. 15th Street Gallery not only has a wide variety of art on display, but it has a gift shop of quirky art, gorgeous jewelry and other objects to purchase as souvenirs or gifts for family and friends.

A Gallery: A Gallery blends the traditional and contemporary in their exhibitions. Featuring emerging local artists and those from all over the world, this gallery is mostly made up of paintings and sculptures, with a sculpture garden to explore, too. Visit the A Gallery at 1321 South and 2100 East.

Phillips Gallery: This gallery claims the title of the oldest commercial gallery in the intermountain west, and it features 10 exhibits every year. With these ever-changing exhibitions and a sculpture deck and garden, the Phillips Gallery is always an amazing place to explore located at 444 East and 200 South.

Salt Lake Library: The library often has gallery exhibits on the basement level, and it hosts all kind of events such as The Utah Arts Fest at various times throughout the year.

A trip to any of these museums or galleries is an around the world adventure without leaving Utah. Experience the amazing depths of culture through the myriad of artists and experiences represented in the work displayed at any of these locations.

j.eggleston@dailyutahchronicle.com