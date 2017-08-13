Renowned Ladanyi Joins Red Rocks

University of Denver

With 12 years under his belt as a NCAA women’s gymnastics coach, Robert Ladanyi is furthering his career at the University of Utah as the new assistant coach for the Red Rocks. Ladanyi is replacing Meredith Paulicivic who took over as the Ohio State head coach.

The Romanian native, who has served as an uneven bars, vault and floor coach, has a glowing background chuck full of wealth, knowledge and experience, and according to co-head coach Tom Farden, these qualities are “second to none.”

Ladanyi was a former coach of the Romanian Junior National Team, and he was an assistant coach at Florida from 2006-15 before coaching at Denver for the past two seasons.

Both Farden and co-head coach Megan Marsden knew Ladanyi before they decided to bring him on board.

“I was watching him from a distance for a while,” Farden said. “I knew him on a personal level as well and knew that he would fit into our fold with his personality, demeanor and work ethic.”

A former gymnast himself, Ladanyi explained he was at the peak of his career when he was forced to retire at the age of 19 because of a right wrist injury. His career as an athlete immediately came to an end and impacted what he wanted to do next — coach. Ladanyi believes his past experience as an athlete is something that has helped him have success training gymnasts. He can relate to them, and that is something he will continue to do when it comes to the Red Rocks.

Having played a part in coaching a Florida team that won three National Championships in a row, Ladanyi believes he can help the Red Rocks pursue a National Championship by teaching them what it takes to get there. Farden believes Ladanyi excels at helping athletes compete at the highest level while maintaining the right state of mind.

“I’m a very detail-orientated person,” Ladanyi said. “I do a lot of planning. I pay attention to detail, and I try to figure out on each individual what works for them and what are their weaknesses. I’m trying to motivate them and show them ahead what to expect. Pretty much be proactive.”

Farden believes Ladanyi’s reputation in the gymanstics community will allow him to be a positive force on the recruiting trail.

As time progresses, Farden said they will find their strengths and work out what they want Ladanyi to specifically coach, but he’ll first be a utility coach — somebody who Farden calls a coach who can be put anywhere. Ladanyi hopes that his coaching will benefit the Red Rocks and help play a part in taking his new team all the way.

“I’m looking for winning,” Ladanyi said. “That’s what drives me. I want to keep up the level of [Utah] gymnastics. I just want to help the program move success forward.”

b.colindres@dailyutahchronicle.com

@Britt_Colindres