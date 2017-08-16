Make or Break: Things to Watch out for in Utah Football

With a new season approaching, there are five things to watch this 2017 season that will play a role in determining how far the team can make it this year.

1. A new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

With the hiring of Troy Taylor this past offseason, the Utah offense will have a different look to it. The Utes have been a “run the ball and keep running it until the other team is exhausted” type of team in previous seasons, however, Taylor is known for his pass-first offense.

Many have wondered what will happen to the run game and what factor it will play moving forward. It will be interesting to see if there is more of a balance between the pass and the run game or if the quarterbacks will shoulder more of the workload. Utah has a solid group of running backs and wide receivers who make things tough on opposing offenses, something that could be even more dangerous with Taylor now involved.

2. Running back talent is there

Last year, injuries were the story with the running back position, so much so that head coach Kyle Whittingham approached Joe Williams, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, and asked him to come out of his brief retirement.

We saw a glimpse of Armand Shyne last season and what he can do. Zack Moss battled with a leg injury for a good amount of last season and through spring practices, and Devonta’e Henry-Cole’s redshirt was pulled in order to help the team.

Each running back has the talent to take over in a game at any minute, but this season we will see who fits best into the new offense.

3. Time to reload

This is becoming a conversation every offseason — to what level will the Utes perform the next season? It’s a question that is asked for a specific reason. Utah is continually sending athletes on to the next level, the National Football League. Between graduation and other Utes leaving for the draft, the Utes lose plenty of talent each year.

Can the Utes have just as much NFL talent on the roster this year as they did last year? Yes, without a doubt. They have consistently produced solid athletes who compete at the next level, why shouldn’t they keep that up? With that being said, and with the Utes loaded full of talent, it takes a season or two for guys to come to light and flourish. We’ll see who shines this season, and who looks like they can take their talent beyond college as the Utes reload.

4. Overcoming November struggles

It’s known that the Utes struggle in November. In 2016, they finished 1-2 in Pac-12 play in November, and in 2015 they finished 2-2. Utah needs to close out a season the way it starts it, which is strong.

If the Utes can get past the November struggles and perform well at the beginning of the season, the goal of claiming the Pac-12 South division title and making it to the Pac-12 Championship game in December is a possibility.

Having depth and well-conditioned athletes will be a major key to getting over the November bumps.

5. It’s time for a Pac-12 Championship

Something the Utes need to add to their resume is a Pac-12 Championship and 2017 could be the year. Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, they have continued to build up their program, but clinching that championship is the next step that needs to be taken that will help them on all levels.

There is new talent that has been waiting on the wings, and those players are ready to step up. Utah has a coaching staff that has experience and consistency, something that attracts athletes. Players are more ready than ever to start with this new offense, and guys on defense are ready to prove why they continue to wreck havoc on opposing teams offenses.

The Utes’ first home game of the season is on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. MT.

c.mcmanamon@dailyutahchronicle.com

@curramac22