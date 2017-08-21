Huntley Named Utah Football Starting Quarterback

It was announced Monday morning that sophomore Tyler Huntley, who played in four games as a true freshman last season, will be the starting quarterback for the University of Utah football team. Huntley beat out senior Troy Williams who started in all 13 games last season where he passed for 2,757 yards and 15 touchdowns. On the depth chart, Williams falls behind Huntley while senior Alabama transfer Cooper Bateman finds himself third in line.

During fall camp, Whittingham said because of Williams having a year of competing in the Pac-12 and experience prior to Utah under his belt, his experience gave him an advantage at the position. However, Whittingham added that Huntley was keeping himself in the quarterback competition because he was making plays.

“He’s electric,” Whittingham said. “He’s able to make a play when everything breaks down, he can escape, extend the play and make something happen. Not that Troy’s not good at that because Troy’s good, but Tyler’s exceptional at that part of the game.”

Williams was named a team captain during fall camp, creating speculation that Williams would be named the starter, but Whittingham noted that although Huntley wasn’t elected as a captain, the two both possess leadership qualities – something he looks for in a quarterback.

“Tyler [Huntley] was very close as well in that voting,” Whittingham said. “So both those guys are viewed by this football team as leaders. Both have that charisma and personality that you like in quarterbacks.”

The Utes season gets underway on Thursday, Aug. 31 when North Dakota visits Rice-Eccles Stadium at 5:30 p.m. MT.

