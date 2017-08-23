Football: Huntley and Hansen Eager to Help Team

The regular season got underway on Monday for the University of Utah football team which held a closed practice. On Tuesday, the Utes picked up where they left off preparing for their season opener that is now eight days away.

With 105 football players allowed to participate in fall camp, there have been some new additions to the roster that now includes 120 players. There are nine new walk-ons, defensive tackle Scott Foley, defensive backs Zach Boesen, Riley Phillips and Adan Mao. On the offensive side, offensive linemen Jack Hansen and Stratten Wagner, quarterback Jason Money, running back Matty Matautia and wide receiver Jake Wright.

Huntley taking over offense

It was announced on Monday that the senior captain who started all 13 games and threw 2,757 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, Troy Williams, did not earn the starting quarterback position. Instead, sophomore Tyler Huntley beat out all three quarterbacks who were in the running for the starting role.

As a true freshman, Huntley saw action in four games last season. He went 5-of-7 passing for 60 yards, and he had one pass attempt in the Foster Farms Bowl against Indiana — a season-long 36-yard completion.

Utah offensive coordinator Troy Taylor said this wasn’t an easy decision to make because all three Utes are leaders, showed progression, understood the offense, showed accuracy and demonstrated decision-making during the course of fall camp.

“All those things are really important,” Taylor said. “Tyler just brought a little bit more in the run game in his ability to make plays with his legs.”

Huntley’s growth and consistency was something Taylor applauded. For Huntley, the key to developing into a better player took place during fall camp where he said he simply took it “day-by-day.”

“God always got that plan,” Huntley said. “And it seems like he’s working on that plan.”

Hansen back on field

Strong safety Chase Hansen, who was out all of fall camp, returned to the gridiron this week. Whittingham said he didn’t do a whole lot in practice on Tuesday, but being able to put on the pads put a smile on Hansen’s face.

“It feels good to be back out here,” Hansen said. “I’m pretty impatient every time I end up off the field, so staying healthy is kind of a number one goal right now.”

Hansen noted that although he doesn’t feel 100 percent yet, his recovery that included rigorous rehab went well.

On the Utes’ final day of fall camp, Whittingham said that Hansen would slide back into his starting position when healthy and able to return. On Tuesday, Whittingham said Hansen is still on track to play in the Utes’ season opener, and they hope he will be ready.

Hansen had 90 tackles during his sophomore season with 7.5 tackles-for-loss to become the team’s leading tackler. He started in all 13 games, and forced three fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Utah opens its season by welcoming in North Dakota to Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 5:30 pm M.T.

