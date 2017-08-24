An Open Letter to Senator Mike Lee

Dear Senator Lee,

This past May I had the opportunity to do the Washington Encounter through the Hinckley Institute at the University of Utah. We had the honor of meeting some amazing people and seeing some incredible sites. My group met with about 20 different influential people from Washington. Our meeting with you was my least favorite, and I will tell you why.

I was excited to meet a senator of Utah, someone who represents me. I was expecting an experience that not a lot of Utahans get: the ability to ask questions in an intimate setting to our representative. I was anxious to get my question answered, as it was something close to home. When we arrived, you were really late, which didn’t bother me too much, because I can only imagine how busy a senator is on Capitol Hill. You walked in and gave a short speech. It was surprising to me how much like a “politician” you sounded. We had met with others and they spoke like regular people, not acting as if they were above us in any way. We began asking questions and I awaited my turn.

You called on me and I introduced myself, “Hi senator. My name is Autumn Barney and I’m a veteran. I served in the Air Force for six years and my question has to do with the high suicide rates of veterans in the U.S.” I made sure to emphasize I was a veteran in my question. “I’d like to know if there is any discussion on the Hill about the unacceptable rates of suicide for veterans. I recently had another friend kill themselves, so this issue is something dear to me. Also, can you tell me any plans you have as my senator to attack this issue and what ideas you have.”

You started to speak in a tone which I can only relate to any TV show that makes fun of a politicians’ “politician voice.” You started by thanking me for my service, which came off as insincere because of that your tone. Then you continued by agreeing what a big issue this is in our country. You started beating around the bush and started on a rant that didn’t really make any sense. You said to combat the issue we need better healthcare for veterans. This confused me. What does veteran suicide have to do with healthcare? If we can’t get veterans to admit they have a problem and take away the stigma of depression, then it doesn’t matter how much healthcare veterans have, because they won’t want to take advantage of it. You didn’t ask me anything, which led me to think you had no clue about the issue. You didn’t mention anything about Washington having any plans to address veteran suicide – which shows how high of a priority it is.

When I came home I decided to look at your website to see if I could find any answers. What I found there is just as vague as the political answer you gave me in Washington. I clicked on the tab labeled “Honoring Our Veterans.” Reading it, it was almost verbatim to that which you told me in Washington. It says, “the Department of Veterans Affairs has been rightfully criticized for failing to meet the most basic standards that Americans expect for veterans. Senator Lee has worked to ensure that the VA is made accountable and able to exceed expectations in providing the benefits and care promised to veterans and their families. He has also sought to encourage the use of technological advances and new ideas to better provide services and resolve long-standing problems in the bureaucracy.” It goes on to say this will help veteran families. I’m not entirely sure what any of that means. There is no plan there, there is no specific answer. In fact, you just blame the Department of Veteran Affairs, which turns away any responsibility from the people making laws for Americans.

I clicked around your website and searched your immigration policy. I found no direct plan. The only thing you seemed to have a true stance on was abortion, which coming from such a conservative state, only makes sense. I looked up certain stances you have taken in the past. For someone who has preached having an “encyclopedic knowledge of the constitution,” you sure want to tear it apart. For instance, the notion of getting rid of both the 14th and 17th amendments is quite ludicrous, since both seem to be for personal gain. The 17th amendment states senators are to be voted in by popular vote. Are you against the democracy of America? You suggest getting rid of the 14th amendment, which guarantees U.S. citizenship to all persons born in the country. What a privileged position to take, since you were lucky enough to be born here. My guess is, if you were born in an impoverished country, like Mexico, you’d think differently.

I’m a registered independent and I study sociology, which to me means I can usually see both sides of things. I wanted to like you. I wanted to hear your ideas. But, I was extremely disappointed as a constituent and an American that in your abilities as a senator. My advice would be to listen before you speak, take away your “politician voice,” and quit beating around the bush if you want to be taken seriously. You’re lucky your father was so well-liked, and you live in such an extremely conservative state, or there’s no way you would have been elected senator. It’s not too late to change, but my guess is you won’t.

Sincerely,

A concerned Utahan and voter