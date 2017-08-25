Soccer: Utah Shuts out In-State Rival, Utah State

It was Muss Night at Ute Soccer Field on Thursday, and the No. 18 ranked University of Utah soccer team earned a victory as it defeated in-state rival Utah State by a final score of 2-0. Utah remains undefeated three matches into the season, as it handed the Aggies their first loss of the year.

The Utes got off to a quick start when forward Natalie Vukic put the Utes on the board 40 seconds into the match with assists from defender Janie Kearl and Natalee Wells. The Utes scored their second and final goal within minutes as defender Tatum Thornton received a pass from the right side from defender Haylee Cacciacarne. Thornton blasted it past the Utah State goalie, Sara Cobb, to the left side of the goal to put the Utes up 2-0 within the first two minutes of the match.

“It happened really fast,” Vukic said about her goal. “We wanted to come out with a lot [of] intensity this game, and I had some space up top and just took the space and went for it.”

She went on to explain how difficult it was being up 2-0 early and how her team knew they couldn’t be complacent.

“It’s really important to stay strong, shut it down and just play smart,” Vukic said.

Ashley Cardozo had an opportunity to get the Aggies on the scoreboard in the first half as she found space, but she couldn’t take advantage as her shot went wide right. In the 28th and 29th minutes, Vukic had back-to-back opportunities to add another goal to the Utes lead, but one shot was blocked by Cobb and the other went over the crossbar.

To start the second half of the match, the Utes attempted five shots within the first 16 minutes, but Cobb saved four of them – one was shot wide. In the 55th minute, Utah State forward Wesley Hamblin took the first shot of the second half for her team, but she couldn’t connect as her shot went high over the crossbar. Utes midfielder Eden Jacobsen rifled one down the middle in the 64th minute, but her shot was caught by Cobb.

The Utes had a chance to add to their lead in the 74th minute on a corner kick by Wells before Hamblin received a pass that set her up for a shot on goal for the Aggies, but neither were able to follow through. Utah goalkeeper Carly Nelson made the save to keep Utah State scoreless on the night.

Head coach Rich Manning said that the game plan heading into the match was to “bring the intensity and be aggressive.”

As they prepare for their next match and a four-game road trip that’s just around the corner, Manning said there are adjustments that need to be made when it comes to the defense.

“[We need to] be organized more in certain situations, and then [be] patient with the attack,” Manning said.

Next up, Utah will host North Dakota State on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. MT at Ute Soccer Field.

