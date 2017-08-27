Soccer: Utah Welcomes in North Dakota State

The last match of a three-game homestand this weekend for the University of Utah soccer team is here as it gets ready to face North Dakota State on Sunday, Aug. 27 on the Ute Soccer Field. The Utes are coming off of a 2-0 victory over in-state rival Utah State earlier this week. Feeling like they had a strong overall performance against the Aggies is something they hope to continue when the Bison come to town.



“We came out with a lot of intensity,” said senior forward Natalie Vukic. “There was a lot [of] energy and it kind of put us in a good place, but also, it’s kind of hard to hold a game like that. We come out so strong, so early. We just have to find a way to hold that lead and stay strong throughout the game, but other than that, I think we did pretty well.”

Looking back on the Utes second regular season match against South Dakota State, they were scored on early before fighting back and putting up four goals. Senior defender Janie Kearl said at practices leading up to Thursday’s game against the Aggies, the Utes focused on coming out with high intensity. Kearl feels the first 10 minutes against Utah State were just that, but she believes her and her team now need to work on putting together a full 90 minutes.

With another win under their belts, the Utes remain undefeated this season, and after the matchup against Utah State, Kearl and Vukic like where they’re at coming off a win like that. But, head coach Rich Manning knows there is still work to be done.

“We got it off to a great start [against Utah State] and then the rest of the game was some good and some things we can improve on,” Manning said. “I’m excited about some of the good things we did, but I also think we can play even better.”

The Utes will focus on the aspects of play they need to fix in order to have the best match they can against the Bison. One area both Vukic and Kearl feel their team needs to improve on is being more disciplined. Manning added that his team had a problem with rushing decisions near Utah State’s goal, taking early shots and trying to force things to happen, noting that his team needs to be more patient.



“I think defensively and on the attack, there are things we just need to sharpen up a little bit,” Vukic said. “In terms of communication too and just being connected on the field a little bit more, and knowing what we are doing together.”

Manning is looking forward to another opportunity to watch his team dominate on its home turf, and Kearl is ready for the test.



“We played North Dakota State last season,” Kearl said. “That team was a really strong team so we are looking forward to the challenge again and just playing the best we can.”

Kickoff is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. MT.



