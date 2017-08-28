Events Calendar: Aug. 28

Kiffer Creveling

Returned Student Social

The Fall Returned Student Social event is for all returned Learning Abroad students on Aug. 29 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. in the Saltair Room in the Union. There will be free pizza and opportunities to win some prizes. This student social will also include information for returned Learning Abroad students on connecting with University of Utah offices and signing up for volunteering opportunities at the Global U Expo. Resource packets for returned students will be given out and prizes will be awarded to winners of the Summer Instagram Photo Challenge. The Returned Student Social is a great event for returned students to meet each other, get some free grub and win cool prizes.

Arts Bash

Come party at one of the largest arts celebrations on campus. The Arts Bash takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Marriott Library’s plaza. This event is free for all students with their student ID. Enjoy live performances, free t-shirts, interactive art, a photo booth and free food. Passports will be given out to collect stamps at each booth visited to redeem a free Arts Bash t-shirt. This is a fun event that shows what the U has to offer for the arts, such as art exhibitions, dance performances, film screenings, concerts and events at Utah Presents, Pioneer Theatre Company and the Utah Museum of Fine Arts.

The Great Chili Beach Bash

The Road Home is hosting The Great Chili Beach Bash on Sept. 31 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Salt Palace Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 5. This is the 31st Annual Salt Lake Chili Affair, and it includes gourmet chili, live entertainment, a silent auction and much more. This is a great event to get all your friends together in one spot for some fantastic food and good times. Individual tickets cost $42, or a table of eight is $300. Tickets can be purchased online at www.theroadhome.org. For contact information, contact Alicia Gleed (marketing and event specialist) at 801-819-7296 or agleed@theroadhome.org.

Exhibitions

Malade Exhibit

Now – Sept. 15

Eccles Health Sciences Library

Idaho Booker’s Dozen: an exhibition

Aug. 28

Marriott Library

Star Party

Aug. 30, 8 – 10 p.m.

Physics Building

Classes

Silk Painting

Aug. 28, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Huntsman Cancer Hospital

Tai Chi/ Qi Gong

Aug. 29 and 31, 9.30 – 10.30 a.m.

Huntsman Cancer Hospital

Angels in America part 1: Millennium Approaches

Aug. 29, 7 – 11 p.m.

Broadway Center Cinema

Other Stuff

Farmers Market

Aug. 31, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tanner Plaza

Fabulous Fridays

Sep. 1, 3 – 5 p.m.