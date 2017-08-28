Paul Toala Sets New Standard for Walk-ons

This school year will be different for sophomore offensive lineman Paul Toala of the University of Utah football team, who up until this year was paying for college on his own. Over the summer, the walk-on, who redshirted this past season, was awarded a full-ride scholarship. Although Toala said he loves his team enough that he would’ve been fine remaining as a walk-on, he’s thrilled to see his hard work pay off. Before Whittingham made the announcement, Toala said he was dreaming and hoping he would one day receive the opportunity.

Toala described the moment as a “humbling experience” when his teammates celebrated the achievement with him, but his mother wasn’t able to cheer for her son as she had done from the stands during his high school days.

Toala’s mom passed away from ovarian cancer just two months into his 2-year mission in Mexico for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Receiving the scholarship was a goal he wanted to accomplish, and it was a dream his mom knew he was fully invested in. Because of this scholarship, Toala’s wife is also now able to quit her second job.

“It was hard,” Toala said. “But she taught me how to stay firm in my affirmations and to work hard.”

The 317-pound Ute posesses several qualities that don’t just come to life when he’s suited up in a football uniform, but also when he’s away from the field. His character represents who he is and how he was raised.

“It’s such a reward,” said assistant head coach Jim Harding.“You have a kid that comes in, kind of keeps his mouth shut, just works hard. He’s one of our stronger guys on the entire team. Not only on the field busts his butt, but also in the weight room and everything that we ask him to do off the field. He just goes about his business.”

Harding has noticed first-hand what Toala brings to the program from the way he has worked at his game and is continually trying to improve each day.

“He’s versatile in terms of his playing ability, but just his work ethic I think is really good for the younger players to see,” Harding said. “He’s a good person to point out to those younger guys that are going to continue to come through the program that ‘Hey, hard work is going to pay off.’”

This upcoming season, Toala is ready to continue to prove why he belongs on this team and why he is deserving of the scholarship he received. His journey has been far from easy, but every time he takes the field he remembers what it took to get to where he’s at and he remembers who he’s playing for.

“I’m doing it for [my mom], for my wife and I’m doing it for this team,” Toala said.

b.colindres@dailyutahchronicle.com

@Britt_Colindres