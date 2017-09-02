Eclectic and prolific rock band, Yes, comes to Kenley Amphitheater

Elaborate is the word that comes to mind when describing the band “Yes” . They are an all-immersive band, a part of everything from creating the music to finalizing what the stage will look like at their shows. From forming in 1968 to present day, the London native band has done anything and everything the industry can offer them.

The band has dabbled in the several genres of music over the years, such as: blues, jazz, pop, and rock over. Most of all, Yes is known for their legacy as the longest lasting progressive rock band. During their 47 years together, the band has produced 21 albums with several hiatuses and around 19 full time members. Currently, there are five: lead singer Jon Davison, drummer Alan White, keyboardist Geoff Downes, bassist Billy Sherwood, and guitarist Steve Howe.

Yes is not only known for their work with the progressive rock genre, but also their lyrics and album artwork. Each of their albums have intricate artwork, designs that will make you pause and take a better look. Yes is also dedicated to mesmerizing live stage sets. Photographs and videos from past concerts show how much detail they put into each aspect of these performances, as well as their career as a band. It’s not just about the music for them.

Utahns have a chance to see the band and everything that makes them who they are at their upcoming show. They are currently on the Yestival 2017 Summer Tour, a tour in which they will perform one song from each of their studio albums from “Yes” (1969) to “Drama” (1980). Come witness history all over again with one of the most influential bands of our time!

Yes will be performing at the Kenley Amphitheater on September 2 at 8pm.