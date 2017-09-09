1. Donation is an honest investment

By Nicholas Coleman

Administrators at the University of Utah announced plans for a new academic institute after receiving $20 million from the Marriner S. Eccles and George S. and Dolores Eccles Foundation, $10 million coming from the Charles Koch Foundation. These combined efforts will establish the Marriner S. Eccles Institute of Economics and Quantitative Analysis, which is intended to enhance the David Eccles Business School’s reputation.

As U professors attempt to restrict the Koch Foundation’s involvement, underpinnings of the liberal monopoly on education they hold are on display. Rather than supporting intellectual diversity, faculty members are revealing they are a threat to academic integrity.

Beyond thinly veiled promises of an unbiased education within social sciences, the U is teeming with leftist subscribers. Professor Mark Button, author of the infamous petition directed against the Koch Foundation, cites “Leaders of the Koch Foundation … have made it clear that the aim of the Koch Foundation’s widespread investments in higher education is to ‘leverage science and universities’ for their specific public policy agenda.”

Button does not admit his own personal motivations.

The petition has been signed by over 200 faculty members and students, and the perturbing desire to dramatize a donation made by a conservative organization exposes an irony that resonates among numerous universities. Imagine if the contribution was from George Soros. Would Button’s supporters condemn undue “liberal influence” at the U?

According to Time, “… private foundations led by liberal political bankroller George Soros — the Koch’s de facto Democratic foil who also heavily funds higher education — spent slightly more money on a smaller number of colleges and universities than the Koch foundations did during 2014.” This is the same Soros who said, “I admit that I have always harbored an exaggerated view of self-importance — to put it bluntly, I fancied myself as some kind of god,” in his 1987 book, “The Alchemy of Finance.”

If there is an individual who is actually concerned about the academic integrity of this new institute, it’s Dean Taylor Randall, who leads the David Eccles School of Business. As he described to the Deseret News, “the idea for such an institute came about from brainstorming by top faculty about how to ‘raise the profile’ of the business school.” This assumes these individuals were not part of a maniacal conservative conspiracy.

When questioned about the donation, Randall rebuked criticism stating that “the economic analysis will not be done through a political lens.” This donation reflects the U’s desire to grow academically.

The Eccles Foundation’s involvement serves as an ideological balance to Koch’s involvement. Yet, there have been no protests made against the Eccles’ from the liberal faculty who “safeguard” students.

Knowledgeable members of the Utah Eccles Foundation explain why the new institute is being built with aid from Koch.

“What impressed us the most with what the Kochs were doing, and what made it feel so comfortable for this to be a fit, is that what we’re doing here isn’t an ideology,” said Hope Eccles, president of the Marriner S. Eccles Foundation, in the Deseret News. “It’s not an attempt to get students and train them in a specific thing. It is an opportunity to make sure that they’re exposed to a full range [of ideas] and that they have an opportunity to hear the best arguments.”

The chairman of the George S. and Dolore Eccles Foundation, Spencer F. Eccles,is also unconcerned, so if university leaders and nonprofit officials stand in support, who opposes progress?

There is one central group: the professors threatened by intellectual diversity.

Marxism has long flourished within the university’s economics department until one inquires about the curriculum. The individuals who stand against the Koch Foundation’s involvement are not foolish, they know money would never sway their research pursuits. The only tangible “threat” is an indication of change.

Button’s petition requests the U create an “independent faculty governance in this new institute, especially as this relates to future faculty hiring and the distribution of student scholarships and fellowships.”

Unless he intends to remove himself and the other signers of the petition from serving on this “independent council,” this is clearly an attempt to continue their existing hiring practices.

These individuals, who claim to protect academic integrity, are among the many liberal ideologues who control higher education. The Salt Lake City community is urged to believe there will be “undue ideological influence” from the Koch Foundation. A distinct lack of attention to the disproportionate influence of leftist ideologies on campuses is ironic, and it demonstrates the importance of Koch’s involvement.

U administrators, the Koch Foundation and directors of the Eccles Foundation agree students learn best when presented with differing viewpoints.

letters@chronicle.utah.edu